A $5 Billion USD Moon is Landing in Dubai

Dubai might be launching a $5 billion moon-shaped destination resort designed by Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc.

The 735-foot high resort has been designed to be built within 48 months and is expected to bring in 2.5 million guests annually.

Moon is set to increase the economy in the Emirate through various sectors including a wellness center, nightclub, space tourism, hospitality, technology and more while also being surrounded by what is set to be a lunar surface. The 10-acre surface includes an authentic “lunar colony” and is aimed at those who are looking for an affordable access to explore space tourism.

Alongside its attractions, the Moon will stand as a hub for space agencies and their astronauts.

The destination will also include 300 private residential units “Sky Villas” available for purchase. The owners will also become members of an exclusive private club at the resort