What you need to know before taking on a Komodo sailing trip

Sailing around the Komodo islands is one of the must-do activities for many people visiting Flores, Indonesia. You not only get a chance to snorkel, hike, and see the giant Komodo dragons, but also get time to relax on a luxury boat. The islands of Komodo provide some of the most spectacular views. The landscape in this part of the planet is incredibly unique; more than you will see in any other part of Indonesia. The Komodo National Park covers a total of 1,733 km2 and has three islands: Komodo, Rinca, and Padar.

If it’s your first time to embark on a Komodo sailing trip, you probably have many questions and doubts. Is a 4-day sailing trip too long? Is it safe? Should you book in advance? And a dozen other questions. Fortunately, we have managed to answer some of those questions in this post. In this article, we have compiled a few things you should know before sailing Komodo.

Avoid Sailing During School and Public Holidays

When organizing for a sailing trip to Komodo, we highly recommend you avoid Indonesian public holidays and school holidays. This is because most local trips are organized during these times. If you prefer a quitter, Komodo or Padar, then you should avoid those days. During school holidays and Indonesian public holidays, you can have as many as 50 boats sailing around Komodo National Park at the same time. However, the situation is different on weekdays and some weekends. There are fewer people on the island, so you have a lot of time to yourselves.

Book a Multi-day Sailing Trip

The Komodo National Park sits on 1,733km2 of land. Ideally, it’s impossible to visit every part of the National Park within a day. The idea of sailing Komodo isn’t only to hop from one island to the next on a boat. It provides the best opportunity to enjoying the relaxing experience on a boat as you enjoy the fantastic views of Mother Nature. It’s also a time to engage in your favorite outdoor activities such as hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, and seeing Komodo dragons.

Organizing a day trip doesn’t provide as much fun since you are forced to do everything in a hurry. If you want an adventure of a lifetime in Komodo, you should consider booking at least a 2-day sailing trip. Taking a multi-day sailing trip allows you to visit the three main islands and also several islets in the National Park.

Pack Your Hiking Shoes

You are probably wondering why you would need hiking shoes, and you are looking for a sailing trip. The truth is, you can’t experience the real adventure in Komodo while watching from the edges. To see more epic sceneries, you will need to put on your hiking shoes and take the trekking routes in the islands. These are short hikes that won’t take you more than 30 minutes, especially if you are fit.

Before hiking, always to remember to wear a hat and apply sunscreen to avoid sunburns and heatstroke. The sun in the Komodo islands is usually scorching. So, it’s vital to protect your skin from the effects of the scorching sun.

Know When to Book for the Sailing Trip

If you have the time, you may consider booking for your Komodo sailing on the spot. Booking your sailing trip on the place allows evaluating the condition of the boat and many other things before making your decision. However, this can only apply if you are planning for a 1-day sailing trip, or you have enough time to look for the best deal.

If you are planning to sail for more than a day, we highly recommend that you should book in advance as food and other supplied need to be prepared in advance. Remember that a successful sailing trip needs proper planning. Look out for the most reputable sailing agency to discuss your package.