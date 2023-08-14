What is ‘Digital Tourism?’

Digital tourism, sometimes referred to as ‘Digital travel,’ is a term that encompasses the digital technologies or digital tools that travellers can use to organise their trips better.

It can help simplify all stages of the journey, from the planning and booking to the actual experience itself, making it stress-free and more enjoyable. Digital tourism is positively changing the way humans travel and experience the world.

What exactly is digital tourism?

Digital tourism is not just about the tools, websites, and apps that travellers use to find the best accommodation, the cheapest flights, and the nearest restaurants. It also encompasses many other travel industry-related things.

It’s essentially the integration of new technologies in the travel and tourism industry. It can apply to travel operators and other business operators who are linked to the tourism industry and the people who use digital tourism tools to enhance their experience.

It has changed how people think about tourism in several positive ways and has many benefits for all involved. Digital tourism has helped revolutionise the travel industry; there’s so much more to come.

The term is also used to describe a very complex and broad-ranging sector, and two of the essential components are the Internet and technological trends.

It’s more than just booking tickets before and during journeys. It also encompasses the tools used during the holiday/travel experience to do things like book Uber rides, find the best online casino like Comeon casino, locate the nearest public restrooms, and find out what the weather forecast is for the day.

It’s also the technology that lets us take pictures and then send them to social media sites, the VPNs that let us connect to secure services while travelling, and so much more.

What are the best travel apps everyone should have in 2023?

If you plan on travelling in your own country or abroad, there are many different travel apps that can easily be downloaded onto your smartphone to make your experience less stressful and more enjoyable.

Some of the best mobile apps a traveller can ever need in 2023 are some of the following reliable apps. They can be used in a variety of situations, and some will be more relevant to you than others. Some of the best travel apps you may want to look into getting are the following:

1. Google Maps

2. Lonely Planet

3. Hotels.com

4. Airbnb

5. Trip Advisor

6. Google Translate

7. Weather App

8. Google Arts & Culture

9. Surfshark VPN

10. Headout

11. Hotwire

12. PayPal

13. Wise

14. Skyscanner

15. Vrbo

16. Spotify

17. Netflix

18. XE currency converter

19. Booking.com

20. Eatwith

There are hundreds of other useful travel apps out there that are designed to help you in certain situations. It’s best to add them to your phone before travelling so you can get used to using them.

They can usually be downloaded for free and installed in just a few taps or clicks on most Windows, iOS, Android, and tablet devices in under a minute.