Exodus Travels and the Free to Roam Project

Adventure vacations are becoming more and more popular and the market size is predicted to continue growing. It’s currently estimated to be worth 483 million U.S. dollars and could reach over 2.8 billion in 2030. Exodus Travels is a leader in creating exciting adventure vacations to locations across the globe and you can take part in cycling, walking as well as many other activities during your vacation.

However, what some people don’t know about Exodus is their incredible work in supporting ecosystems around the world. This allows them to operate as sustainably as possible and give back to the land that they use during their holiday itineraries. One of the best projects in recent times is the Free to Roam project, which is all about reducing wildlife conflict and educating local people on the benefits of wildlife conservation.

The project takes place in Kenya and we’re here to tell you all about the wonderful work that Exodus has done alongside local trusts in the country. Read on to learn more about the Free to Roam project.

What is the project?

The Free to Roam project involves Exodus, the Tsavo Trust as well as Tofauti and was created in 2021 to protect the Shirango Community alongside the southern boundary of the Tsavo National Park.

This park is filled with endangered animals such as elephants and black rhinos, making it an important place to take care of. On top of this, it’s a major tourist attraction and tourism brings in billions every year with 2023 estimated to bring roughly 3.4 billion U.S. dollars to the country.

The project came at a time when COVID-19 had hit the country hard and many living in this area ended up living below the poverty line with little food security. Crops were then being raided by animals and a build-up in frustration led to a conflict between the wildlife and humans in the area.

The project was therefore set up to de-escalate this conflict and educate local people on the many benefits of wildlife conservation whilst providing practical solutions to keep them and their crops safe.

How successful has the project been?

The project has been a major success since it began in 2021 and the animals and local communities are all benefitting from it. Some of the key successes from the Free to Roam project so far include:

• The building of fences around crops and households to keep animals a safe distance away

• Supporting the community in securing the communal title of the land.

• Stronger partnerships with Kenya Wildlife Services to reduce poaching

• A 148% increase in crop harvest for three farmers

• Zero human-elephant conflicts reported

With continued work and support, Exodus, the Tsavo Trust and Tofauti strive forwards to increase the success of the project, enabling more ways for local people to live alongside the wildlife.