Upcoming Gaming Events in the UK 2019

From the endearing to the complex, 2019 is one year that is bound to offer lots of gaming opportunities to the UK Gambler. Thanks to the growth of multiplayer and mobile bases, there is now a devout industry that keeps asking for more with each passing day. Online casinos are today looking for ways they can provide their players with exciting experiences that will overpass what their competitors are offering to their fans.

Regardless of whether you are into the Call of Duty series or into more sophisticated casino games such as the English Roulette, you can rest assured that your favorite English casino sites have you covered. The events described below run from the month of August to December 2019. You, therefore, have plenty of planning opportunities. Here we go!

Introduction to iGaming

This particular course is available from 20th, 22nd, 27th, and 29th August 2019. Its main mission is to introduce the learners into the world of iGaming. It is a course offered in collaboration with EGIM, MCAST, and the European Gaming Institute of Malta. It is recommended for that person who is looking to gain an insight into the world of iGaming and the encompassing industry.

Event attendees will get an opportunity to understand the reasons why the gambling industry in the United Kingdom has continued to bypass other forms of digital entertainment. It will also look into the reasons why there is an increase in the number of people who are working in this particular industry.

Anyone who attends the events on the listed dates will get to know the main features of the iGaming industry, emerging issues, trends, as well as legislation that is being proposed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Q Con Belfast

This is a convention that will run from 30th August to 1st September of 2019. It will be held at the Queen’s University Belfast and will be marking its 25th year since inception. It is an event that is regarded as the best anime and largest gaming convention both in Ireland and in the United Kingdom.

Retro Games Fair

Happening on 15th September 2019 at the Leeds Marriot Hotel, Leeds. If you are a fan of retro and blackjack games, then you will want to make sure that you get to attend this particular event. The event will provide all attendees with a chance to get their hands on all their favorite titles from way back in the day. It is estimated that this particular event will feature more than sixty sellers selling goodies in more than one hundred and thirty tables. If you are a gambling connoisseur, make sure you show up.

Casino Finance Totally| Gaming Academy

This is a learning opportunity aimed at senior managers and their supervisors and seeks to look into the role that they play in the non-financial roles of the gaming industry. As it is, financing is today able to affect all aspects of modern businesses. While the responsibilities mainly deal with finance specialists and accountants, managers need to understand what their decisions can do to a business.