Travel to Brussels, the Heart of Europe

Fantastic Gothic churches, beautiful medieval buildings, old picturesque streets, and incredibly green parks - all these words are about Brussels, the heart of Belgium. No matter whether you want to enjoy the charm of old medieval streets, art galleries, or gastronomic delights, you’ll surely find something interesting for yourself here. Brussels is an ancient city, founded in 979 by the Duke of Low Lotharingia. Today, it’s a fantastic European city with brilliant architecture, vibrant nightlife, and authentic neighborhoods. This city is frequently called the capital of the European Union.

Why visit Brussels? Let’s review the most popular destinations that you simply can’t miss when in Brussels! Make sure you include them in your travel must-see list!

Grand-Place of Brussels

Frequently called La Grand Place or Grote Markt by the local citizens, it is the most visited destination in this city. Moreover, it’s the most fantastic and picturesque square in Europe that consists of several guild houses such as Hotel de Ville, Maison du Roi, Le Pigeon, and Maison Des Ducs de Brabant. The well-known statue of Everard t’ Serclaes is the main destination for tourists here. There is a belief that this bronze statue brings luck to those who will give a good rub to its arm.

There’s one incredible fact about this place that won’t leave you indifferent. Karl Marx, a well-known political theorist, and communist worked on his Communist Manifesto in one of the bars located at the Grand Place. The Belgian Labour Party was also created here in 1885. You can still visit this place, but now, it’s a gourmet restaurant, Le Cygne.

Atomium, Brussels

When in Brussels, you should also see another well-known monument, constructed more than 50 years ago - Atomium. It’s an icon of this city and an important touristic attraction. Atomium has nine spheres and each of them represents an iron crystal. It has 102 m fall; the diameter of stainless steel clad spheres is 19 m. Tubes connect the spheres with each other. Tubes include stairs, escalators, and one vertical lift. Five spheres include exhibit halls and the top sphere - a restaurant with a panoramic view. Today, you can enjoy a surrealistic walk through the spheres, see the city panorama, visit a restaurant, or enjoy an exhibition about the history of the city.

The Palace of Justice

If you have never been to Brussels before, you should surely pop into the Palace of Justice - an enormous building that houses the law courts. It was the biggest building projected and constructed in the 19th century. Today, it’s the most significant court building in the country, situated on the Place Poelaert in the Marrolen district of the city. It is free to enter from Monday till Friday.

The Palace of Justice is the most magnificent place in the city, and you have to see it with your own eyes. By the way, if you are on a budget, you can enjoy a free panoramic view over the city from Place Poelaert.

There’s one interesting fact about this building. Clad in scaffolding for more than 40 years, the Palace of Justice will soon undergo significant renovations. However, locals don’t believe it! Even those who lived in Belgium for the past 35 years, don’t remember how the court building looks without scaffolding. Moreover, it has become a normal part of the city skyline.

Royal Palace of Brussels

If you wish to be closer to the royal family, you should go to the Royal Palace - the official palace of the King. It is situated in the center of Brussels so you’ll surely notice this fantastic building. If you come to Brussels in summer, you have a fair opportunity to visit this building for free. However, the King and the Queen don’t live here. They only welcome foreign visitors and dear guests in the Royal Palace, but in fact, they live in the Royal Palace of Laeken - the official residence of the royal family.

Belgium Royal Museums of Fine Arts

If you like visiting museums, you shouldn’t pass by this location. It’s the most fantastic European museum that pursues one goal - to make your visit enjoyable and rewarding. The museum holds a collection of more than 20,000 paintings, sculptures, and drawings. It was founded two centuries ago, and still, it is one of the top destinations for tourists.

