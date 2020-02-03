Top five eco-friendly holidays in the UK

Going eco-friendly for your next holiday doesn’t have to mean forfeiting your home comforts and luxuries. Many eco holiday homes are well-equipped with all the mod-cons you need for a comfortable and memorable stay. So if you’ve been planning an eco-friendly holiday of your own, read on to discover some of the best-located spots in the UK. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing retreat hidden in the hills or an activity-packed beach holiday, we’ve got you covered.

Bumble Barn

Location: Kent, England

If you’re looking for a large holiday home, look no further than Bumble Barn. Set in the countryside, it’s a modern and unique eco-retreat. Sleeping up to six, wake up and enjoy an al fresco breakfast on the patio, while soaking up views of the surrounding valleys. You might even want to leave your car and holiday itinerary behind as traditional village shops and country pubs are only a stone’s throw away.

If you do one thing: Explore the ancient woodland of Spong Wood, a nature reserve right on the doorstep of Bumble Barn. Keep an eye out for the elusive roe deer who wander through the trees!

Where to eat: Just a five-minute walk from Bumble Barn is the family-run George Inn, a traditional rural pub with regular music nights and tasty home-cooked food. Popular with visitors and locals alike, cosy up next to the open fire and enjoy a warming meal.

The Levels

Location: Somerset, England

Cosy, contemporary and set in the picturesque village of Cheddar, The Levels is a stunning luxury eco-lodge for two. With features including a smart TV, walk-in waterfall shower and specialist wine cooler, you might not ever want to leave The Levels, especially if you’ve been on the lookout for ‘lodges with hot tubs’ (https://www.lastminute-cottages.co.uk/cottages_with_hot_tubs.html). After a day of exploring your scenic surroundings, soak your stresses away in the bubbling tub, while gazing up at the sky.

If you do one thing: Attracting over 500,000 visitors a year, Cheddar is best known for its historic Cheddar Gorge. Take a journey down into the ancient caves and explore the rich history of Gough’s Cave where prehistoric remains have been discovered. Alternatively, the nearby rock climbing and free-fall activities will grab the interest of thrillseekers.

Where to eat: As you wander through Cheddar, it’s impossible to miss the bright pastel blue exterior of the Lion Rock Tea Rooms. Inside, the cosy cafe offers a mouthwatering variety of cream teas and sweet treats.

Sea Mist

Location: Cornwall, England

Brightly painted beach huts, sandy coves and rugged coastal cliffs spring to mind when we think of the South West. Hidden away in a secluded and idyllic valley, this dog-friendly cottage in Cornwall is ideal for relaxing by the seaside. Designed with all the traditional home comforts in mind, you’ll look forward to returning to Sea Mist after a fun-filled day spent splashing about and making holiday memories at the nearby Porthtowan Beach.

If you do one thing: Spending a day at Blue Flag beaches is a given, but if you want to try something a little different, Koru Kayaking offers guided adventures with incredible views along the St. Agnes coastline. Keep an eye out for grey seals and basking sharks along the way!

Where to eat: With its shabby-chic decor, surfer vibes and relaxed atmosphere, Blue Bar could be considered the quintessential beachside bar. From burgers to pizzas and locally sourced seafood dishes, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to visit just before sunset to enjoy awe-inspiring sea views of the sun setting behind the coast.

Little Trees

Location: Carmarthenshire, South Wales

This cosy, Scandanavian-style log cabin has everything you need for a romantic retreat for two. Nestled among the trees, you’ll experience complete tranquillity during your stay - ideal if you’re looking for a break from the hectic bustle of everyday life. If you can tear yourself away from the peace and quiet of Little Trees, you’ll find plenty of Carmarthenshire countryside and coastal strolls right on your doorstep.

If you do one thing: The nearby village of Amroth is part of the breathtaking Pembrokeshire Coastal Path. Leave your car on the drive and take a relaxing stroll along the sandy shores of Pendine Sands, just two miles from Little Trees.

Where to eat: For a traditional Sunday lunch with all the home comforts, the Amroth Arms serves up fantastic home-cooked food. In the summer months, sit outside and enjoy stunning views of the sweeping coastline.

The Chicken Shed

Location: Whitby, North Yorkshire

If you’re looking for something between glamping retreats and holiday parks in the UK, the Chicken Shed might just be for you. Located in the picturesque surroundings of the North York Moors, this quirky retreat has all the basics needed for a comfortable and memorable stay.

Boasting splendid views of the rolling valleys and coastline beyond, The Chicken Shed is ideally located for those who enjoy a secluded, rural atmosphere. Keen walkers will enjoy the abundance of countryside and coastal walking paths in the area. You can even bring your dog along to enjoy them too!

If you do one thing: The historic seaside port of Whitby is just a ten-minute drive north from The Chicken Shed. While you’re there, explore the history of Whitby Abbey, a gothic 7th-century monastery that has been the muse of artists and writers for centuries, including Bram Stoker, author of ‘Dracula’.

Where to eat: Just a short drive away in the town of Whitby, Trenchers is a popular Italian-style restaurant serving up sustainably-sourced seafood dishes. The restaurant was recently awarded the title of ‘Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year’ so you might want to try the all-time seaside classic.