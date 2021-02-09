Top 3 places to move from New York City!

Undoubtedly, New York City has got all the necessary amenities for living purposes. If you’re a resident of NYC, you know very well that you have never regretted living in NYC. But the current scenario has witnessed a vast change in people’s behaviour. Especially, after the deadliest impact of the novel coronavirus, the most attractive tourist spots of NYC became deserted.

You would be wondered to know that according to best cross-country movers with movingapt.com, due to pandemic situation and other reasons, the over-crowded streets of NYC became ghost towns. The tourists are not coming to NYC and even the permanent residents are moving to other states.

So, in this situation, if you’re searching for some of the best U.S destinations to relocate yourself, you’re just landed at the right place. Let this article assist you in finding the best places for living after NYC.

Texas

Well, you may know that Texas comes second just after California by population. This second-largest U.S state has many things to offer you when it comes to amenities. You can choose any place in the state of Texas for living. The very first thing you must know is that despite being the second-largest U.S state, the overall price of real estate is much lower than in other states.

Apart from the real estate, numerous other facilities will attract you towards Texas for sure. You would be surprised to know that if you live anywhere in Texas, you needn’t pay the income tax. The personal income tax is waived off by the Texas state administration. You know, being a resident of New York City, you have to pay personal income tax. But if you relocate yourself to Texas, you’ll be free from paying recurring personal income tax. So, the convenient taxation system can be a good reason to choose Texas over other U.S states.

Aside from the convenient taxation and affordable real estate, Texas is one of the great economical states in the USA. The giant companies like Tesla and Hewlett Packard have injected a huge sum of investment and these were enough to witness a sharp fall in the jobless claim data of Texas for the upcoming days.

Well, we aren’t finished yet. The most delicious and year-round warm weather will never make you down if you relocate to Texas. And if you wish to have some great weekends, there are a lot of attractive tourist spots and parks are ready to welcome you.

Florida: Miami and Orlando

Florida is also a great U.S state to relocate from New York City. You can move to Miami or Orlando for living purposes as they are the best class facilities for living. The affordability of real estate prices is always a good point to be considered while moving to other places. Here in Florida as well, if you wish to own real estate in the cities like Miami or Orlando, you needn’t have to be a zillionaire at all.

Apart from the real estate affordability, you can witness an easy, flexible and convenient taxation system in the state of Florida. Unlike NYC, the state of Florida has waived off the whole personal taxation for its residents. Even here in Florida, there are no property taxes you have to pay if you own any property in Florida.

The living cost is much lower in Florida. The average price of essentials and groceries is cheaper than the other U.S states. The economically strong Florida can offer numerous job opportunities to job seekers. And being a business person one can get a lot of skilled manpower in Florida.

Besides the above facilities, the most attractive weekend destinations and low crime rate in the cities like Miami and Orlando makes Florida a great destination for relocation purposes.

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

Well, you have another great option for sure after you move from NYC. The Pittsburgh of Pennsylvania can be the best-suited option for you. The steel city, Pittsburgh has become the healthiest economy among the other cities in the USA due to having a massive operational steel industry.

The average price of everyday essentials and groceries is quite lower compared to other U.S cities. The taxation system is also an advantage for you if you wish to relocate to the state of Pennsylvania. Here in Pennsylvania, you can enjoy relatively lower taxation rates compared to other U.S states.

Apart from that, the lower crime rate, friendly neighbours, best-class communication, and a lot of attractive weekend destinations have made Pittsburgh a great destination for relocation purposes. Even this city has ranked as one of the best-class cities within the USA for having superior amenities.

Conclusion

Well, leaving from a city like NYC can’t be an easy decision for anyone. But if you have to leave NYC for any unavoidable circumstance, you can try the mentioned places for sure. See, the mentioned destinations are not the only destinations in the USA for relocation. There are several other places as well. But here in this article, we have tried to figure out the best-suited places after considering every important factor. Now it’s your turn to choose the best one for your next living destination.