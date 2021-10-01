Tips to plan a gorilla trek easily – post covid 19

Uganda is famously known for gorilla trekking. On record, more than half of the world’s mountains gorillas are hosted in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. Elsewhere mountain gorillas can be seen in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park and DR Congo’s Virunga National Park.

All year round, Uganda and Rwanda conduct gorilla safaris for adventure seekers. However, many visitors prefer visiting the gorillas in the dry season (also European summer time). This is usually in the months of June to September. Second to the summer holiday gorilla treks, many foreigners prefer trekking gorillas in the European winter seasons. This has translated the months of December to January into a peak gorilla trekking season in both Uganda and Rwanda.

Gorilla trekking involves much preparation procedures like doing physical exercise, preparing gorilla trekking gear, booking flights and visas and above all securing a gorilla permit. Alongside the known high expenditure associated with gorilla treks not only in Uganda but also in Rwanda and Democratic republic of Congo, gorilla trekking is a hustling game, which involves climbing hills and sloping steep down while looking for gorillas in their nature habitats.

In this article, we are sharing a few tips and tactics to minimize difficulties associated with gorilla trekking using Uganda as our case study.

1. Trek in a group – Since gorilla trekking involves much walking, some trekkers are fond of getting tired before meeting the gentle giants. However strong members can help support or give morale to weak trekkers to gain confidence of meeting gorillas regardless of how hard it might seem.

The strong trekkers can reduce the walking speed to allow weak ones, catch up with the group. Keeping the seasons in perspective, it is recommended to consider the peak seasons to ensure that you trek gorillas in a

group.

2. Book a nearby Gorilla family - The experienced rangers know gorilla groups which stay in shorter distances. The weak, the aged and those with health complications are advised to book such.

However, this may not be possible in the peak season where all families are almost fully booked. Therefore, booking your gorilla trek in a low season increases your chances of tracking the gorilla family of your choice.

3. Target dry seasons – In dry seasons, there is limited under growth of vegetation. Therefore less there are slippery trails and relatively no interference of rain during your gorilla watching experience. For those who prefer easier treks, it is wise to go gorilla trekking in the period from December to January and June to August.

4. Stick to gorilla trekking rules and regulations set by the regulatory bodies. It should be noted that gorillas charge and when they charge, no gorilla trekking can take place. Among the rules include 7 meters distance observation between gorillas and trekkers, avoid loud noise when near gorillas, do not provoke gorillas, do not cough or sneeze near gorillas among others. Details of the regulations are always available on the second page of your gorilla permit and they will also be re-echoed by the lead game ranger before starting your gorilla trek in any of the Uganda gorilla national parks.

5. Book your Trip in advance – It is important to book your gorilla safari well in advance. It will give you ample time to prepare well. Ensure that your gorilla permit is already booked, visa and flight among others. Due to high demand for gorilla permits more so during the peak seasons, the demand for gorilla permits is always steep and thus dealing with a local tour operator to make ends meet will save you a great deal.

6. Hire porters during gorilla trek – Porters are ever ready to help trekkers with their luggage on their journey to meet the mountain gorillas. The porters come from the local communities and most them earn a living by doing this week. Hiring a porter is one way of supporting the local community directly.

7. Move with a walking stick – walking sticks are available at every park headquarters or briefing center. The walking stick will support you through a slippery trails more so during the low seasons.

8. Deal with reputable tours and travel companies to get proper guidance - The best way to confirm whether the local tour operator is reputable is checking whether they are registered with Uganda Tourism Board and Association of Uganda Tour Operators for Uganda (AUTO) and Rwanda Tours & Travel Association (RTTA) for visitors looking to gorilla watching in Rwanda. Such local operators are accountable enough to handle your finance well, advice on proper accommodation, proper gorilla trekking gear among others important trekking technicalities.

9. Stick with ranger guides - They will advise on the best shortcuts, detect where gorillas might be with the help of their trackers and also offer security to the entire team doing the trek. Whether you have ever gone gorilla trekking before, it is recommended that you stick to the instructions and advise of the game ranger

10. Read more about the behaviors of each gorilla family - A new My gorilla Family App has just been launched in Uganda. With the help of this app, you can easily keep up with whatever is happening in each gorilla family even before stepping into Uganda or even making up your mind to proceed with a gorilla trek in Uganda. This is the most recommended way to gather enough data before choosing which gorilla national park to trek in, which gorilla sector to trek and which gorilla family to trek in that specific sector.

In conclusion, gorilla tours remains one of the international top of the bucket-list wildlife adventure activities. Despite the fact that gorillas are found in ten African countries, both Uganda and Rwanda are the best places to see the endangered mountain gorillas.

Uganda stands out as the best destination for budget travelers since its permits are fairly priced at US$700. It also offers opportunities to see the mountain gorillas in two different national parks; Mgahinga national park and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Rwanda has positioned itself as the best luxury destination for gorilla trekking. A gorilla permit for Volcanoes National Park Rwanda costs US$1500. The country has seen development of world luxurious lodges and if you are a high end seeker, this is the ultimate destination to visit.

Still undecided about where to go? It is recommended to seek the guidance from local tour operators and plan together your next adventure.