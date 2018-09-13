Breaking Travel News investigates: airBaltic poised for summer recovery

airBaltic plans to offer flights on a total of 92 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere over the summer season as the recovery from Covid-19 continues to gather pace.

Flights at the Latvian airline will take off for the summer on March 27th.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “This year started already with significantly larger capacity and now we offer our customers a growing number of travel opportunities, including a wide selection of sunny leisure destinations.

“In May, we will also launch our first base outside the Baltics in Tampere.”

airBaltic plans to offer flights to a total of 64 destinations from Riga, 13 destinations from Tallinn, 12 destinations from Vilnius as well as seven destinations from Tampere.

Tampere is a city in southern Finland.

Due to the current airspace restrictions over Russia, the company has decided to suspend the planned flights from Riga to Baku and Yerevan for the upcoming summer season.

airBaltic continues to offer the best connectivity to and from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, connecting them with leading European business centres and transit hubs.

In addition, the carrier offers a wide variety of leisure destinations from Riga.

The carrier was founded in 1995, with the Latvian state as the primary shareholder; the government holds just under 97 per cent of the stock, while the rest is in the hands of private shareholders.

airBaltic is a hybrid airline taking the best practices both from traditional network airlines and low-cost carriers.

In 2008, the operating model was changed from a point-to-point carrier to a network airline making Riga a connecting hub.

The airline offers low fare tickets in its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East.

The prices are competitive not only with other airlines, but also with the tickets for bus, car, train or ferry travel.

Tickets are available not only for direct but also for transfers.

The carrier has a mission is to ensure vital connectivity between the Baltics and the world, while also delivering a significant contribution to the economy.

This has been helped in recent months with new codeshare deals with ITA Airways and Emirates.

airBaltic hopes to become a sustainable carrier in the EU aviation market, while maintaining a continuous growth path and innovative improvement of passenger experience, and developing the Baltic States as one of the key European business centres.

A new sustainable aviation fuel deal was an important step down this path.

More than five years ago, airBaltic became the launch operator of the Airbus A220-300, and the airline has had a lot of experience and success with the aircraft.

Currently, airBaltic is the largest A220-300 operator in the world and the largest A220 operator in Europe, while also being the only airline that can carry out heavy maintenance checks on this plane.

The airline operates 33 A220-300 aircraft, with seven more set to be delivered in 2022.

The new A220-300 aircraft with a total of 145 seats offers excellent flying experience with benefits for passengers including wider seats, larger windows and more hand luggage space in the cabin.

The new aircraft is also much quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint.

Moreover, at the moment, it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world.

It is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20 and 50 per cent respectively.

