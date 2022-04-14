TikTok Travel Index 2022

The most popular destinations and travel influencers on TikTok

Now that the world of travel is mostly back to normal, many of us have taken the opportunity to visit our favourite holiday destinations, but which cities are the most popular for tourists and holidaymakers?

Currently, one of the biggest sources of inspiration for where to visit on our travels is TikTok, as it allows us to see snippets of beauty spots from all over the world in just a matter of seconds.

At the forefront of this corner of TikTok is the specialist travel influencer, with the vast majority of their content focusing on travel tips, showing off fantastic locations, and generally making the rest of us feel increasingly envious.

To get an up-to-date view of the travel world on TikTok in 2022, we’ve taken a fresh look at the top destinations and travel influencers on the platform to reveal which are this year’s most popular.

The top TikTok travel destinations

1. Dubai

TikTok Views: 81.8 billion

By far the most-viewed destination on TikTok is the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with views for videos featuring the hashtag #Dubai totalling over 81.8 billion! Placing second in 2021’s index, Dubai has usurped the top spot from New York City, overturning a huge lead and showing just how much Dubai has grown in popularity.

Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style. This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architecture, such as the tallest building on Earth, the Burj Khalifa.



2. New York City

TikTok Views: 59.5 billion

In second place is New York City, which has attracted 59.5 billion views on TikTok. The Big Apple is well established as one of the top destinations in the world. While New York may have lost its place as the most popular travel destination on TikTok, the city still attracts vast numbers of viewers on the platform, and could well reclaim the top spot in future years.

Famous for being a melting pot of different cultures, New York has its own distinctive identity as a hotbed of creativity and diversity. Travelers to New York are spoilt for choice, with some of the most popular options including catching a Broadway show, taking a trip to Ellis Island to see the Statue of Liberty, or climbing the Empire State Building for a spectacular view of the city.



3. London

TikTok Views: 36.8 billion

In third place, with 36.8 billion views on TikTok, is London, overtaking last year’s bronze medallist Istanbul. The capital of the United Kingdom is one of the most iconic cities in the world, with a near endless list of must-see tourist attractions. The city is also home to some of the best nightlife you can find, as well as brilliant museums and galleries, West End shows, luxury shopping, excellent restaurants, and beautiful parks meaning there really is something for everyone on a trip to London.

The top TikTok travel influencers



1. Alex Ojeda

Followers: 8 million

Estimated earnings per post: $8,001

With a huge following of 8 million, Alex Ojeda is the most popular travel TikToker in 2022, retaining the top spot he claimed in our original 2021 study. Much of Alex’s content sees him off on exciting and often adrenaline-fuelled adventures such as skydiving in Mexico, bobsledding in Jamaica, or having a go on the world’s steepest zipline.



2. Julia Thompson

Followers: 2.7 million

Estimated earnings per post: $2,701

Julia Thompson is a Canadian travel TikToker whose content focuses on hiking and backpacking adventures in some of the world’s most beautiful natural locations. The stunning locations she visits keep her 2.7 million followers coming back, and are a great source of inspiration if you’re planning your own backpacking adventure.



3. Jorden Tually

Followers: 2.7 million

Estimated earnings per post: $2,701

Jorden Tually is an Australian TikToker who combines his love of travel with his more comedic side to produce content that not only shows off some pretty incredible locations but is also just plain entertaining. Jordan really does travel the world, producing content in bustling New York one day and whilst on a hike in Nepal the next.

Methodology

We wanted to find out which travel destinations are the most popular in 2022, refreshing the data of our 2021 study. To do this, we found out the number of views 140 different cities had received on TikTok, revealing the top 50 most popular.

We then scoured the internet to compile a list of the most popular travel TikTok influencers. We recorded the total number of followers that influencers had on the platform, as well as using Influencer Marketing Hub’s TikTok Money Calculator to find out how much each influencer could be earning per post. We then ranked the influencers according to the results to reveal the top 25.