The ultimate escape at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Experience beachside bliss at the luxurious The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, with spacious suites and villas, fine dining, a wellness retreat and legendary service.

In this limited-time offer, you can escape for four nights staying in a one-bedroom or two-bedroom villa with breakfast, three-course lunch or dinner, cocktails at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge & Bar and a spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Plus, return airport transfers.

Inspired by the surrounding natural beauty, the resort is set against the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, overlooking the beach in Nusa Dua, with stunning villas and suites with private pools, enveloped in lush gardens.

There’s also a high-tech iHome entertainment system, twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown service, plus a fully stocked drinks cabinet and 24-hour in-room dining.

Craft unforgettable travel experiences on the majestic coastline of Nusa Dua with this exclusive escape offer from The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Package includes:

Luxurious accommodation

Daily breakfast for two adults

Return airport transfer

A three-course meal daily for two people

A cocktail dinner for two persons

Daily resort activities