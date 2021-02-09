The Quintana Roo Tourism Board promotes twelve attractive destinations of the Mexican Caribbean

● The Mexican state of Quintana Roo is increasing the promotion in the European markets of the twelve destinations that comprise the Mexican Caribbean region.

● The Mexican Caribbean Virtual Roadshow has reached more than 600 European agents and tour operators.

● Five international airlines and 27 hotels participated in the virtual events and are ready to welcome European tourists.

The state of Quintana Roo’s Tourism Board is promoting the Mexican Caribbean through a series of virtual events in the European markets going hand in hand with the recovery of the connectivity to the region.

The Mexican Caribbean Virtual Roadshow has reached 630 European travel agents and tour operators who have been able to listen to various destination presentations and updates on the important health and safety measures and protocols implemented in the region in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director of Promotion of the Mexican Caribbean, Lizzie Cole, explained that European tourists are welcome and to this end, the state government and private initiative have implemented a series of sanitary protocols and certifications.

““Mexico’s airports, especially those of Cancun and Cozumel, have no restrictions on the arrival of international travellers. However, everyone must respect the established protocols. We have a very strict certification for tourism, which includes hotels, restaurants and transport services”.

During the virtual events, European travel agents and tour operators showed great interest in the tourism reactivation strategy and listened to information about the 12 destinations of the Mexican Caribbean, including some less known to European tourists, such as Maya Ka’an, Bacalar or Chetumal.

The Director of Promotion of the Mexican Caribbean, Evelyn Pintado, led the training sessions for travel agents, which included news, product information, as well as recreational and cultural activities in the spectacular destinations of the region.

In addition, attendees of the virtual events had the opportunity to participate in networking sessions in which hoteliers and tourism suppliers from the Mexican Caribbean presented their products and engaged in free-flowing meetings with European tourism professionals interested in Mexico. This was done through an innovative virtual platform on which the events took place.

A total of 27 hotels and suppliers from the twelve destinations of the Mexican Caribbean were present, while various airlines provided information on connectivity from Europe to the international airports of Cancún, Chetumal and Cozumel.

The virtual events were attended by the airlines Evelop! from Spain, TAP from Portugal, Aeroméxico, Air France, and Lufthansa who informed about the current air connectivity from Europe to the Mexican Caribbean.

The four virtual events have been held between November 2020 and April 2021 in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and French for such markets as the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain and Portugal.

