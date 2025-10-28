THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus Wins Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2025

Under the sun-drenched terraces and swaying palms of the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Europe’s travel elite gathered for a night of celebration, style, and innovation at the recent World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony. Among the evening’s stars, one experience soared above the rest: THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus at Brussels Airport, crowned Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2025.

A Lounge Redefined

THE LOFT is not merely a waiting area; it is a destination in its own right. Nestled within Brussels Airport, the collaboration between Brussels Airlines and Lexus transforms the pre-flight experience into a seamless blend of luxury, design, and comfort. Guests step into a space where modern aesthetics meet intuitive service, and where every detail has been curated to elevate the journey from the moment travelers arrive.

The lounge embodies sophistication with a sense of calm — polished surfaces, ambient lighting, and thoughtfully designed seating areas create an environment that invites both relaxation and productivity. Lexus’ signature design language weaves seamlessly with Brussels Airlines’ commitment to hospitality, resulting in a space that feels both elegant and distinctly welcoming.

Experiences That Inspire

From gourmet dining that celebrates local flavors to bespoke wellness offerings, THE LOFT balances indulgence with practicality. Travelers can savor freshly prepared dishes, unwind with a curated selection of beverages, or simply immerse themselves in an atmosphere designed to soothe and inspire. Technology is subtly integrated to enhance convenience without compromising tranquility, ensuring that each moment spent in THE LOFT feels intentional and restorative.

It is this careful orchestration of design, service, and innovation that sets THE LOFT apart — a lounge that not only anticipates the needs of travelers but transforms the airport waiting experience into an extension of the journey itself.

A Night of Recognition in Sardinia

The Forte Village Resort, with its terracotta-clad façades and Mediterranean vistas, provided the perfect backdrop for Europe’s most celebrated figures in travel and aviation. When THE LOFT was announced as Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2025, the room erupted in applause, acknowledging a space that has redefined expectations and set a new benchmark for airline hospitality.

Representatives from Brussels Airlines and Lexus accepted the award with understated pride, highlighting the collaborative spirit and meticulous attention to detail that brought THE LOFT to life. The accolade is not merely a trophy; it is a recognition of a shared vision: to make every journey, no matter how brief, remarkable.

Looking Forward

Winning Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2025 marks a milestone for both Brussels Airlines and Lexus, affirming that innovation, luxury, and thoughtful service can coexist at the heart of an airport. For travelers, it promises an experience where departure is no longer just a prelude to travel, but a highlight in itself.

THE LOFT at Brussels Airport is proof that the journey begins long before takeoff. With its fusion of design, comfort, and attentive service, it has reimagined what an airline lounge can be — and set a standard that others will aspire to for years to come.