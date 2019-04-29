The 10 Best New Hotels NYC Has To Offer For 2019

When you plan a vacation to New York City, you have no shortage of hotels from which to choose. In fact, because of the hundreds, if not thousands, of options you have, you may find it difficult to select the best resort for your stay. This list of the best new hotels NYC has to offer should help you narrow down your options to the top 10.

Our Picks For Best New Hotels NYC 2019

When searching for the best hotel to stay at in the Big Apple, you can begin to narrow down your options by selecting a “genre” of hotel that best suits your preferences. For instance, you can stay at a historic hotel, family-friendly resort, modern guest house, or cozy inn. This list details the 10 best NEW hotels in NYC.

1. Westgate New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City

Though housed in a historic building, the Westgate Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan is a beautifully remodeled hotel that features 300 suites, light and airy design, and modern amenities. Balconies offer stunning views of the cityscape below, while double-pane glass windows provide for peace and quiet when it’s time to unwind for the day. When you’re ready to get up and go in the morning, simply walk out the front doors, which open directly into Midtown and to all the best that New York has to offer. Want to stay at New York’s #1 hotel? Book here.

2. TWA Hotel

Though brand new, the TWA hotel is a throwback to the sixties, when the building in which it is housed was built as a terminal for the now-defunct Trans World Airlines. The hotel is adjacent to JFK airport and features 512 guestrooms (all with ultra-thick windows to reduce the noise of the jets taking off), a 10,000 square-foot observation deck, and a swimming pool.

3. Equinox Hotel

Equinox, the nation-wide fitness brand, is branching out into the hospitality industry. Its new 212-room property sits within the Hudson Yards and plans to cater to the same clientele as its fitness centers. The resort offers a spa, SoulCycle, and healthy room service options (no creamy pasta here!). Guests also enjoy access to the 60,000 square-foot fitness center, a plunge pool, saltwater pool, and outdoor pool, among other amenities.

4. Times Square EDITION

If Times Square is calling your name, book a room at Times Square EDITION, a 452-room, 43-floor mega hotel. The hotel plans to include a bar and dining room, where Michelin-starred chef John Fraser will serve up gourmet eats.

5. Sister City

You don’t have to be wealthy or even well-off to enjoy upscale lodging in NYC. Sister City, a project spearheaded by Ace Hotel chain, is being applauded for its affordable rates and minimalist vibe. The 200-room hotel is situated on the former location of Bowery Salvation Army and features entry-level options coming in at as small as 130-square feet. Rooms contain a bed, storage, nightstand, and small private bathroom.

6. Hotel Hendricks

As its namesake was, this swank new hotel plans to be a trendsetter with its mix of mirrors and mahogany, animal print, exposed concrete, and polished copper décor. The hotel is located midtown and features 176 rooms. Rates are surprisingly affordable.

7. Moxy NYC Chelsea

The Moxy chain, which is part of the Marriott International brand, designed this Chelsea hotel with millennials in mind. The three-tier hotel boasts 349 rooms, a street-facing atrium, a vertical wall of greenery, and a small flower shop at the entrance (Gwyneth Paltrow-approved).

8. Renaissance New York Chelsea

The Renaissance pays homage the past and mother nature via its rooftop garden terrace, a living wall in the lobby, dark woods, and hunter green décor. Because the site was once home to the Antiques Garage Flea Market, each room is equipped with an antique doorknob, which guests can unlock with antique keys.

9. The Artezen

The Artezen, located in the financial district, is another hotel that boasts minimalist vibes. Though the 89 rooms aren’t as compact as those at Sister City, they top out at 275 square feet. The hotel’s rooms and lobbies feature works by local artists.

10. Selina Bowery

Selina Bowery is a Latin American-inspired hotel that caters to millennials and digital nomads alike. This Chelsea hotel will be the brand’s first in NYC and all of the U.S., and boasts 126 rooms, an art gallery, and co-working space. What sets is apart, however, is the fact that it plans to offer a majority of its 63,000 square-feet to artists as studios, recording studios, and in-residency programs.