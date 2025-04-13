Solar Tours & Travel Shines Bright at Saint Lucia’s Premier Tourism Awards

Last night, beneath the starlit skies of Rodney Bay, the Caribbean’s finest gathered for an evening of elegance and celebration at the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2025. Hosted at the luxurious Sandals Grande St. Lucian, the event honoured the region’s top performers in travel and hospitality—and among the standout winners was Solar Tours & Travel, proudly named Saint Lucia’s Leading Tour Operator 2025.

A Legacy of Exploration and Excellence

For over two decades, Solar Tours & Travel has been the heartbeat of Saint Lucian adventure. Known for its deep local knowledge, personalized service, and commitment to showcasing the island’s natural and cultural treasures, the company has become synonymous with unforgettable experiences.

Since 1989 Solar Tours & Travel confidently led by its founder Carmelita Xavier has combined creativity, local knowledge and connection to create amazing events and provide DMC service to Incentive Buyers and Tour Operators worldwide. At Solar, (as they are affectionately known) they boast a team that provides an internal perspective of Saint Lucia and is engrained with the right aptitude to manage any incentive travel program – from budget to luxury.

Whether it’s a scenic drive through the lush rainforest, a catamaran cruise to the iconic Pitons, or a culinary tour through Castries’ vibrant markets, Solar Tours crafts journeys that go beyond sightseeing—they create stories.

Why Solar Tours & Travel Stands Out



Authentic Local Experiences

Solar Tours prides itself on connecting travellers with the real Saint Lucia. Their guides are not just experts—they’re storytellers, historians, and proud ambassadors of the island.

Customizable Itineraries

From honeymooners to adventure seekers, the company tailors each tour to match the pace and interests of its guests, ensuring every moment is meaningful.

Sustainable Tourism Practices

With a strong focus on eco-friendly travel, Solar Tours partners with local communities and conservation efforts to protect Saint Lucia’s natural beauty for generations to come.

Seamless Service

Their attention to detail—from airport transfers to multilingual guides—makes every journey smooth, safe, and stress-free.

What Customers Are Saying

Here’s what recent guests had to say about their experiences:

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Professional, welcoming, passionate + perfect experience!”

“Our Airbnb host suggested Solar Tours for our friends trip. Sasha made our trip absolutely incredible—organising everything from airport transfers to a private birthday dinner with Chef Curtis. The catamaran day sail and Friday night street party were unforgettable!” — Catherine N.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Comfortable cars and helpful drivers”

“We booked two taxi trips through Solar Tours. The cars were new and comfortable, and the drivers were informative, stopping at interesting spots. We’ll definitely use them again.” — Bluebellplasnewydd, UK

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Soufriere Revelation Tour was amazing!”

“My husband and I celebrated my 60th birthday in Saint Lucia. Lulu and Tamara were fantastic guides—knowledgeable, fun, and safety-conscious. Sasha handled all our bookings with care. A truly excellent experience!” — Brenda M.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Sunset sail at the Pitons”

“The sunset sail/snorkel was magical. Right at the foot of the Pitons, with great food, drinks, and attentive crew. A highlight of our honeymoon!” — Luigi P.



A Star-Studded Celebration

The award ceremony itself was a glittering affair, with live entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and heartfelt speeches from tourism leaders across the Caribbean. When Solar Tours & Travel was announced as the winner, their team took the stage to thunderous applause, celebrating not just an accolade, but a shared passion for Saint Lucia’s magic.

“This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication and the love we have for our island,” said a representative. “We’re honoured to be recognised and excited to continue sharing Saint Lucia with the world.”

With this prestigious win, Solar Tours & Travel reaffirms its place at the forefront of Caribbean tourism. For travellers seeking to explore Saint Lucia with heart, depth, and authenticity, there’s no better guide than Solar.