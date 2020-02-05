Poseidon Expeditions announces summer 2021 dates and rates for cruising to North Pole

Rates will not be increased to journey to the Top of the World with Poseidon Expeditions in the summer of 2021. Instead, rates will mirror those in 2020 for the same journey.

Three departures are scheduled in July and August 2021 aboard the 128-passenger 50 Years of Victory, a nuclear-powered icebreaker. This icebreaker was purpose-built to pilot scientific and cargo ships to hard-to-reach areas of the Arctic and along the Northeast Passage.

“No other ice-class vessel used for commercial passenger travel has the proven track record, the reliability and sheer power to muscle its way to this unique destination. Where the frozen sea blocks the way for other ice-class expedition ships, the adventure is just beginning aboard 50 Years of Victory. When not used for North Pole tourism, this vessel can be found supporting and clearing the way through the ice for cargo and energy supply vessels in the Russian High Arctic,” said Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions.

This will be Poseidon’s 20th season of operating icebreaker voyages to the North Pole. The program began in 2001 and to date more than 4,600 polar adventurers have traveled north with Poseidon. Travel to 90º north latitude and the North Pole in 2021 will be on the following dates: July 10-22, July 21-Aug. 2, and Aug. 1-13. Rates for these departures will mirror those for the summer of 2020. Early Bird discounted rates (for bookings confirmed before Oct. 31, 2020) start at $29,445 per person with the discount. In addition to not increasing prices from the 2020 season, Poseidon announced that gratuities for the crew and expedition team will now be included in the 2021 rates.

The 13-day program includes a full day of activities on the ice at the North Pole. After carefully navigating to 90º North, the crew ceremoniously drops the anchor on a sturdy stretch of ice so that guests may disembark onto the frozen sea. Part of the fun is joining hands with fellow passengers and literally walking around the world during a unique International Round Dance. Guests also enjoy a barbeque meal on the ice. Some may opt to take a traditional (but optional) polar plunge into the icy water!

Later in the adventure come Zodiac landings on Franz Josef Land, an infrequently visited archipelago of 192 islands rich in polar wildlife and stark landscapes in the Russian High Arctic. The program includes one night pre-cruise hotel accommodations in Murmansk and all transfers to/from the airport and ship. Helicopter sightseeing tours are included.

Creating an unforgettable experience will be the task of Poseidon’s 14-member expedition staff, which includes a marine biologist, geologist, glaciologist, historian, geographer, Zodiac master, visual artist, Citizen Science organizer and musician.

50 Years of Victory

The most powerful vessel of its kind, this world-class nuclear icebreaker can smash through nearly 10 feet of ice in the high Arctic latitudes. The 525-foot, working vessel carries 128 passengers in comfortable accommodations, all with exterior views and en suite facilities. Public spaces include a dining room; aft salon for lectures, presentations and socializing; a bow-facing bar and lounge; library; a gym, two saunas and swimming pool with heated seawater. The ship is equipped with a modern clinic staffed by a physician. Massage therapy services are available.

About Poseidon Expeditions

With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia, Cyprus and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. The company is committed to safe and environmentally responsible polar travel. It is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).