Four things to consider before going on an RV trip

Finally, the time to go on that dream RV trip has come. There’s something romantic about going on a trip, hitting the road and leaving all your responsibilities for a couple of days.

But even though the road is a wild, care-free beast of itself, you still have to make sure you have packed everything you need in order to make the trip as hassle-free as possible.

And while there are plenty of lists floating around the web about what you have to pack for an RV trip, we’ve decided to focus our article on the four most commonly forgotten things when it comes to RV road-tripping (especially when it’s your first time).

Don’t forget to stack up on WD-40.

Is there something you can’t fix with a bit of WD-40 and a bit of scotch tape? Not really. Truth is, road trips are known for throwing some pretty interesting situations your way and you have to deal with them in the most creative ways possible. Keeping a WD-40 always in-stock in your RV is a sure way to get yourself out of any sticky situation that may come up during your journey.

And always make sure to have a GPS and a compass.

But why would I need both?

Because when your GPS runs out of batteries you’ll still know where to go. A compass can come in handy in many situations, especially if you’re camping off-grid.

Keep a simple compass in your RV and use the GPS wherever possible. If you don’t want to spend money on a GPS, then simply use the Maps app on your phone.

Don’t forget to have solar panel kits.

Isn’t this a bit strange you may ask? No, it’s not. Camping off-grid with solar is the best way to ensure that you have enough power in your RV to live life just like you’re in the comfort of your own house.

Truth is, with solar you can power anything, even your TV and enjoy some time just not worrying about anything.

And make sure you bring that special RV toilet paper.

Having an issue with your RV sewer system is the last thing you want to deal with while camping. That’s why it’s so important to use proper toilet paper, which won’t cause a blockage that you’ll have to deal with.

It’s best to ensure and just grab enough packs for the whole trip with you. That way you won’t have to go and search for that special TP during your trip and you’ll just enjoy it.

Of course, as a first time RV road tripper, you’ll face plenty of interesting, even funny situations. What’s important though is to keep your spirits high and embrace that all of this is just part of the charm of hitting the open road in an RV.

Last but not least, grab a camera with you and try to capture as many moments as you can during the trip. It’s always cool to show off your friends what you’ve seen and done.