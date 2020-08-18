PADI celebrates the launch of PADI Adventures App with the ultimate dive vacation sweepstakes

To celebrate the launch of the PADI Adventures app, PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®), the world’s largest and leading diver organisation, is giving away incredible prizes in a series of weekly individual sweepstakes, now until 29th December 2020.

Available through the new PADI Adventures app, the Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes offers divers of any skill level a chance to win amazing dream dive holidays in 2021 at PADI Dive Centres and Resorts around the world. Divers from eligible countries can enter by registering for the free app, or booking a dive, snorkel excursion or scuba course through the app.

From Baja Mexico to Bali, Fiji to the Philippines, Malta to the Maldives, lucky divers of all experience levels and interests may indulge in one of numerous prizes, including a seven-night stay at Barefoot Cay Resort in Honduras, a boutique resort overlooking the Caribbean Sea; seven nights at Papua Paradise Eco Resort in Indonesia, a dream escape for dive enthusiasts and those looking for natural adventures; a two-night stay at W Maldives, a luxury private island stay in a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs; and seven nights at Paradise Taveuni Resort in Fiji where a unique deep water shoreline allows guests to dive, snorkel and swim from the lava flow edge into pristine warm tropical waters.

How to Enter:

• Create a free account on the PADI Adventures App for iOS or Android, and opt-into the sweepstakes. You will be entered in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you created the account.

• After the creation of the account, each booking made for an activity taking place in 2020 and with a value greater than zero (“a Qualifying Booking”) gives additional entries in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you made the booking.

• You can also get additional free entries by entering the sweepstakes here.

The new PADI Adventures app enables divers and non-divers alike to conveniently find and book diving or snorkelling activities online with PADI Dive Centres and Resorts near home and around the world. Users can enable notifications to receive information and recommendations about upcoming activities, trips or events with their favourite dive shop. Users can book their experience with PADI Dive Centres and Resorts 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the app.

For additional information and Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes rules, visit https://travel.padi.com/the-ultimate-diving-vacation-sweepstakes/.

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the world’s largest diver organisation with a global network of more than 6,750 dive centers and resorts and 137,000 professional members worldwide. Issuing more than 1 million certifications each year, PADI enables people around the world to seek adventure and save the ocean through underwater education, life-changing experiences and travel. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, maintaining its high standards for dive training, safety and customer service, monitored for worldwide consistency and quality. With a longstanding commitment to environmental conservation, PADI is leading the way for millions of people to actively explore, steward and protect the ocean through its course offerings and partnerships with like-minded, mission-driven organizations. PADI embodies a global commitment to ocean health with its mission to create a billion torchbearers to explore and protect the ocean. Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean.SM

