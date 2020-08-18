Open Space Officially Launched A Home for Endless Creativity and Possibilities

During this lockdown days, viewing habits have changed, and Happy Wednesday, the lifestyle icon for Wednesday racing night has launched its lifestyle YouTube Channel – Open Space, to give the world a new sense of pride, purpose and positivity. Launched 10 years ago in 2010, the first Happy Wednesday theme, “Happy Wednesday’s Back!” took place in September 2013 and has then run as a full season every September to July. With a diverse crowd aged 18-45, from local supporters, expats, tourists to international business travelers, Happy Wednesday offers scrumptious food, thirst-satisfying beverages and irreplaceable excitement to all.

Open Space is targeted for a younger and more adventurous crowd, to build an online creative community, and possibly for the first time, horse racing is presented in a very different and more infotainment way to appeal to this new group of consumers. As the name suggests, Open Space is a non-stop journey through the worlds of music and lifestyle and art, humour and film, regular competitions on Open Space’s Facebook page with plenty of great prizes, including 6-month subscription of Spotify, gift cards from Burger Joys, Lane Crawford, Four Seasons Hotel, Leica Camera, Tom Ford Beauty makeup set and many more, along with the more entertainment packed world of horse racing associated with the brand known as Happy Wednesday.

Hannah Schofield, wife of jockey Chad Schofield, is one of the hosts for the Open Space channel, and she is also the host for the Happy Wednesday Fashionistas series. In the coming weeks, the biggest names in Hong Kong racing will be featured on the channel:



Not only is Zac Purton a Hong Kong Champion Jockey, he is also Brisbane Champion Jockey, World Super Jockeys Series (Japan) Winner when he was just an apprentice. He has over 1,000 Hong Kong Career Wins, and was also the fastest 50 in Hong Kong during his first championship season.





Joao Moreira is known as the “Magic Man” who notched more than 1,000 wins in South America. He was a dominant four-time champion jockey in Singapore before he moved to Hong Kong in 2013.





Karis Teetan entered the South African Jockey Academy at 14 and was crowned South African Champion Apprentice in 2008. He was also ensconced in the top 10 of the South African Jockey’s Championship.





Chad Schofield has made history with his father when they compete against each other in the Melbourne Cup and at Sha Tin, and they became the first in Hong Kong to ride against each other.





Vincent Ho is a HKJC Apprentice Jockeys’ School graduate and has racked up 44 wins as a young rider in New Zealand. He is the 2010/11 Champion Apprentice with 30 wins and reached his graduation benchmark in 2012 with his 70th win in Hong Kong.





24-year-old Mickaelle Michel rode the most wins in a year by a woman in 2018 and has already scored 150 wins in total. In August, she competed in Japan’s World All-Star Jockeys championship leaving a favourable impression when gaining her first Japan Racing Association victory.





Lyle Hewitson has notched 73 wins in his first season in 2016 and claimed South Africa’s Champion Apprentice title in 2017 with 124 wins.





Racing celebrity Brittany Taylor is an iconic Western Australian racing media personality, she is a race horse owner and track work rider, and daughter of renowned jockey and trainer Jim Taylor.

“Open Space is about keeping an open mind about everything and being an online platform for the creative community to share ideas,” says Mr. Hans Ebert, Creative and Marketing Advisor of Happy Wednesday, The Hong Kong Jockey Club. Apart from the popular jockeys, different music producer, musicians and arts related personality are also invited to showcase creativity and share their inspirational stories on the platform.

