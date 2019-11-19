India streamlines visitor arrivals with online Visa

India is a beautiful, subtropical country and a popular tourist destination. India attracts more than 10 million foreign visitors every year. India has hundreds of exotic beaches, stunning parks and historical landmarks such as the Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal. If you’re planning to visit this culture-rich country for holiday, you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice.

Although most tourists visit India for recreation, some go there for business and others for medical reasons. When it comes to the ease of doing business, India is currently ranked 63rd out of 190 countries. This is an impressive feat. India’s ease of travel has improved remarkably in recent years, thanks to the introduction of the electronic visa (e-visa) that has streamlined visitor arrivals. You can apply for an e-visa at visatoindia.org which is much more convenient than applying in person.

Types of eVisas

There are three distinct types of e-visas that people traveling to India can apply for. These include the Tourist e-visa, Business e-visa and Medical e-visa. Each type of electronic visa caters to a specific need. Here is a brief breakdown:

Tourist e-visa: this variety is tailored for visitors travelling to India for fun, recreation and sightseeing. You should apply for this e-visa if you’re going to India on holiday or to meet loved ones. India is quite popular among yoga enthusiasts and meditators looking for exciting spiritual experiences. Tourist e-visas come in three validity options: 30 days, 1 year and 5 years.

Business e-visa: this electronic visa is designed for people who’ve come to set up business ventures in India. It also caters to individuals who visit India for business meetings, exhibitions, trading, lectures, ongoing projects and personnel recruitment. It has a single validity option of 1 year.

Medical e-visa: If you are ailing and wish to get medical treatment from a reputable treatment center in India, apply for the medical e-visa. This e-visa category is also customized for people who require short-term medical and dental evaluation in India. Maximum stay for this option is 60 days.

Benefits of applying for an India E-visa

Applying for an electronic visa is extremely easy and straightforward. You don’t need to make frequent visits to your Indian Embassy, a process that most people consider immensely inconvenient and time-consuming. Instead, all that’s required is a computer, tablet or smartphone as well as a reliable internet connection. The e-visa application process takes five minutes or less. Preferably, you should apply for the e-visa 4 days prior to your trip to India.

India has made huge strides forward by availing three customized e-visa options to tourists visiting India. Once you apply for an e-visa, the Ministry of Interior Affairs reviews your application and approves it within less than 4 days. After approval, the e-visa is sent to your dedicated email address as a pdf file. The reason why India has streamlined visitor arrivals is to encourage more tourists into the country. Today, you can visit India using this hassle-free visa application process if you reside in any of the 160+ eligible countries around the globe.