IHG invites guests to stay like a star through a series of fan experiences

Celebrities are experts when it comes to living that hotel life, turning guest rooms into their personal sanctuaries as they travel the world. IHG Hotels & Resorts is now sharing that expertise as it aims to show the world that there is no one way to guest and all are welcome to travel on their own terms when they choose to stay at any of IHG’s 6,000 hotels and 17 brands.

IHG is teaming up with exceptional talent to bring one-of-a-kind stays that give fans a chance to travel like the stars. As part of the all-new IHG One Rewards loyalty program, several exclusive and thoughtfully chosen celebrity experiences will be announced in the coming months available for members, letting them guest like their favorite celebrities when they stay with IHG properties.

First up? A hotel guest experience from singer-songwriter and two-time GRAMMY Award winner Jazmine Sullivan. Available just in time for Lollapalooza – where IHG Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel partner – IHG One Rewards members will have the chance to ‘Guest Like Jazmine Sullivan Guests.’ The VIP package for two features a luxury five-night stay in the GRAMMY winner’s curated suite at The Kimpton Gray, along with VIP festival tickets.

The series aims to forge a deeper connection with current members and a new generation of travelers. Each celebrity partnership is designed to remind people how great it feels to be cared for as a guest and when it comes to travel, it’s not one-size-fits-all. So, whether it’s guesting like a glamorous celebrity or relishing sleeping solo in that king size bed, IHG passionately believes that when people are cared for, they feel free to be themselves and gain the most from their travel experiences.

The inaugural ‘Guest How Jazmine Sullivan Guests’ suite will feature the artist’s favorite ways to guest as well as hand-selected travel amenities and must haves, including her favorite calming scents, vegan snacks and immunity-strengthening pressed juices. Celebrating Jazmine’s debut performance at this year’s Lollapalooza, the immersive package also includes two (2) Weekend VIP Tickets for the four-day festival with dedicated entry, including access to:

Lolla Lounge Deck hosted by IHG, featuring elevated viewing platforms with exceptional sightlines of the north and south main stages.

IHG Exclusive Soundboard Viewing Experiences to watch two top performances on Thursday and Sunday.

Onsite true hospitality and care at the festival with everything from express spa treatments, golf cart shuttle transportation, concierge service and more.

Jazmine Sullivan, GRAMMY Award-winning artist, said: “Traveling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things. When I’m on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge. That’s why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favorite parts of traveling to life through my own curated suite. From the calming scents we brought into the room to what’s stocked in the mini fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I’m so excited to share.”

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer for IHG, said: “At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we make space to care for all types of travelers. Our collaboration with Jazmine allows us to bring that idea to life in a really special way and deliver a unique experience our guests will remember for years to come.”

Bringing members closer to their passions through rich rewards and experiences, the exclusive package will be made available for all IHG One Rewards members to bid on using their rewards points starting at 5pm ET on July 21.