Hilton, Wyndham, Hertz & Caesars to Achieve a Personalized Travel Future

Across the travel industry margins are under increasing pressure and brands are looking for ways to deliver business efficiencies while keeping existing customers happy and acquiring new ones.

EyeforTravel North America (October 28-29, Chicago), has recently launched, and is hosting a record-breaking number of C-level speakers to help you succeed in loyalty, direct bookings and revenue. Headline speakers from Hilton, Caesars, Wyndham and Hertz will explore how to achieve personalization across marketing, pricing and distribution at the Chicago summit.

Amid cries that ‘points are dead’, Eliot Hamlisch, SVP Loyalty & Partnerships at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is one who understands the changing face of loyalty. “How members earn and redeem points provides crucial insight into where the opportunities are to flex the program in new and different ways and, in this, partnerships are key,” he says.

AI, machine learning, data, blockchain technology et al are other buzzwords. But keynoter Silcock, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP at Hilton, insists that brands should never forget that it is “ultimately people who will bring the experience to life”.

If you haven’t already, get your copy of the brochure here

Others in the line up include:

• Chief Commercial Officer & EVP – Hilton

• Chief Experience Officer, SVP Marketing – Caesars Entertainment

• Chief Financial Officer – Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino

• Chief Commercial Officer – CIE Tours

• Chief Financial Officer – Woodland Park Zoo

• Chief Digital Officer – The Travel Corporation

• VP of Revenue Management – Hertz

• SVP Loyalty & Partnerships – Wyndham

• EVP Revenue & Distribution – Highgate Hotels

Own your copy of the brochure here

What you will get out of attending:

• The cost of acquisition has never been higher – you’ll learn how to diversify risk, navigate the distribution jungle and see direct bookings soar!

• The alternative lodging hurricane rages on, you’ll discover the best investments in hybrid business models to help you you’re your market share

• In revenue management, hear trade secrets on personalized pricing, forecasting precision and the millions that can be made from ancillary!

• From state-of-the-art attribution models to millions of personalized messages at every touchpoint, you’ll see where you need to modernize to make record profits in 2019 and beyond!

Get your brochure here

Check out the full speaker line-up and agenda on the brochure, – you won’t be disappointed.