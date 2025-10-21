Grand Hyatt Dubai: Middle East’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025

Grand Hyatt Dubai has been honored as the Middle East’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025 at the World Travel Awards Middle East Ceremony held in Dubai last weekend. This accolade underscores the hotel’s commitment to excellence in hosting business events and conferences in the region.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai offers a blend of luxury and functionality, making it an ideal venue for conferences and corporate events. The hotel boasts a vast convention center with over 12,500 square meters of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, accommodating up to 3,000 delegates. Its strategic location near major business hubs and attractions adds to its appeal for international and regional conferences.

Conference & Exhibition Facilities

Total Event Space: Over 12,500 sqm of indoor and outdoor venues.

Conference & Exhibition Centre:

Size: 5,000 sqm

Ceiling Height: 12 meters

Capacity: Up to 4,000 guests

Features: VIP Majlis, royal arrival hall, shaded parking, terrace, drive-in loading bay, and direct hotel access

Meeting Rooms & Ballrooms

Baniyas Ballroom:

Size: 3,212 sqm

Capacity: Up to 2,500 guests

Features: LED video walls, ambient lighting, soundproof sections, media room, and a show kitchen with 22 live cooking stations. [hyatt.com]

Al Ameera Ballroom:

Size: 840 sqm

Capacity: Up to 800 guests

Features: Pillar-less design, divisible into three sections.

Al Manzil Venue:

Size: 544 sqm

Capacity: Up to 360 guests

Style: Residential lounge with a show kitchen, family room, conservatory.

Meeting Rooms:

Number: 7 multi-purpose rooms

Capacity: 15 to 60 participants

Features: Private workstations, broadband, secretarial services.

Technology & Services

Audiovisual Equipment: State-of-the-art multimedia and communications tech.

Wi-Fi: Complimentary high-speed internet.

Business Centre: Offers secretarial services and fast communications.

Event Staff: On-site professionals for planning and execution.

Grand Hyatt Dubai ensures seamless event execution, offering services ranging from advanced audiovisual setups to customized catering options.

Recognition and Legacy

This recognition adds to Grand Hyatt Dubai’s impressive legacy in the hospitality industry. The hotel has consistently been acknowledged for its outstanding conference facilities and services, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Middle East’s hospitality sector.

With its exceptional facilities and unwavering commitment to excellence, Grand Hyatt Dubai continues to set the standard for conference venues in the region, making it a preferred choice for organizers seeking a world-class event experience.