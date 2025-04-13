Edgewood Tahoe Resort: A Boutique Masterpiece in the Heart of the Sierra

Last night, the Caribbean’s most dazzling travel celebration unfolded at the elegant Sandals Grande St. Lucian, where the World Travel Awards Caribbean and North American Gala Ceremony 2025 honoured the finest in global hospitality. Among the standout winners was Edgewood Tahoe Resort, proudly named North America’s Leading Boutique Resort 2025—a title that reflects its unmatched blend of alpine luxury, lakeside serenity, and architectural brilliance.

Located on the pristine shores of Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a sanctuary of sophistication nestled within the rugged beauty of the Sierra Nevada. It’s a place where towering pines meet crystal-clear waters, and where every detail—from the timber-framed architecture to the curated guest experiences—feels thoughtfully designed and deeply personal.

What Makes Edgewood Tahoe So Special?



Lakeside Luxury

Each room and suite offers panoramic views of Lake Tahoe or the surrounding mountains, with cozy fireplaces, spa-inspired bathrooms, and private terraces that invite guests to unwind in style.

World-Class Dining

The resort’s culinary offerings are a celebration of seasonal ingredients and mountain-inspired cuisine. Whether dining at the elegant Edgewood Restaurant or enjoying cocktails at Brooks’ Bar & Deck, guests are treated to flavours as rich as the views.

Here at Edgewood Tahoe, surprise is always on the menu. Playful, original flavors served in settings that include golf-inspired casual and an energetic bistro dining experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our restaurants are distinguished by an elite team of nationally recognized chefs who are rapidly putting us on the map as a must-visit gastro destination. Welcome to the new definitions of delicious.



The Spa at Edgewood

A haven of tranquility, the spa features treatments inspired by the alpine environment—think stone massages, herbal wraps, and wellness rituals designed to rejuvenate body and soul.

Breathe, feel, relax, heal. Make friends with the serene while getting your body and mind back on speaking terms. The Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star rated Spa Edgewood is the ideal place to do it all. New and oh-so soothing additions to our already acclaimed menu of treatment offerings are our exclusive gemstone rituals. As the only spa in the region to provide these specialized, holistic massages, we utilize locally-sourced stones such as Smoky Quartz, to deepen the relationship between body and earth, leaving you feeling enlightened and wonderfully alive.





Championship Golf Course

Edgewood’s legendary golf course hugs the lake’s edge, offering not only a challenging game but also some of the most breathtaking fairway views in North America.

Golf is different up here. Beautifully so. But what do you expect when you’re playing at an altitude of more than 6,200 ft. on the shores of America’s most majestic alpine lake? From the first hole to the last, every Edgewood moment has been designed to provide you with one-of-a-kind challenges, natural marvels, and enduring championship-caliber memories.

Since its creation by George Fazio in 1968, and its later renovation by his nephew, world-renowned golf architect Tom Fazio, Edgewood has captured the imaginations and tested the mettle of golfers of all skill levels from around the globe. 1980’s USGA US Public Links Championship was held here, as was 1985’s US Senior Open Championship and it is home to the American Century Championship.

Rated as one of Golf Digest’s top public golf courses, Edgewood has welcomed some of the biggest names in the game. Players like Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, John Daly, and Lee Trevino have all teed up here, adding their masterful strokes to this mighty legend on the lake.

Sustainability & Stewardship

The resort is deeply committed to environmental preservation, with LEED-certified buildings, eco-conscious landscaping, and initiatives that protect Lake Tahoe’s delicate ecosystem.



Year-Round Adventure

Here’s a seasonal breakdown of the activities and experiences that make Edgewood Tahoe Resort a year-round destination for luxury and adventure:

Spring: Renewal in the Sierra

As the snow begins to melt and wildflowers bloom, spring at Edgewood is a time of quiet beauty and rejuvenation.

Guided nature walks along forested trails

Spa treatments inspired by alpine botanicals

Lakefront yoga and wellness retreats

Birdwatching and photography tours

Seasonal dining menus featuring fresh mountain produce



Summer: Lakeside Leisure & Adventure

Summer is when Lake Tahoe truly comes alive, and Edgewood offers the perfect base for sun-soaked exploration.

Paddleboarding, kayaking, and jet skiing on Lake Tahoe

Private beach access with loungers and cabana service

Sunset cruises and sailing excursions

Championship golf with lake views

Outdoor dining and live music on the deck

Family-friendly activities like scavenger hunts and lakeside games

Autumn: Golden Escapes

Fall transforms the landscape into a canvas of amber and crimson, offering a peaceful and picturesque retreat.

Scenic hikes through golden forests

Harvest-inspired culinary events

Wine tastings and fireside storytelling

Spa packages focused on relaxation and renewal

Photography workshops capturing fall foliage



Winter: Alpine Elegance & Snowy Thrills

When the Sierra is blanketed in snow, Edgewood becomes a cozy haven for winter lovers and holiday seekers.

Skiing and snowboarding at nearby Heavenly Mountain Resort

Snowshoeing and sledding adventures

Après-ski cocktails by the fire

Holiday festivities, including tree lighting and gourmet feasts

Hot tub soaks with snowy lake views

Spa treatments to warm and soothe after a day on the slopes



Whether you’re chasing summer sunsets or cozying up by a winter fire, Edgewood Tahoe Resort offers a curated blend of nature, luxury, and seasonal magic. It’s not just a place to stay—it’s a place to experience every season in style.



A Boutique Experience with Global Recognition

As the award was announced in Saint Lucia, the Edgewood team accepted the honour with pride and humility. Their win is a testament to the resort’s ability to deliver intimate luxury on a grand scale—where every guest feels like the only guest.

“This award reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable moments in one of the world’s most beautiful settings,” said a resort representative. “Edgewood is more than a destination—it’s a feeling.”

With this prestigious accolade, Edgewood Tahoe Resort continues to redefine boutique luxury in North America. For travellers seeking a place where nature, elegance, and heartfelt hospitality converge, Edgewood is the ultimate escape.