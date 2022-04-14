Don’t forget these 5 things when packing for your destination wedding

You’re finally tying the knot with the love of your life, and it’s happening far away from home. Traveling with all your wedding attire can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be! Just make sure you remember these 5 things when packing, and you’ll be ready to jet off to your destination wedding stress-free.

1) A Day Bag

You’ll want a bag to carry your essentials with you throughout the day, especially if you’re planning on doing any exploring. Make sure it’s big enough to fit everything you need, but not so big that it’s cumbersome. If you have multiple weddings and events in one weekend, make sure to pack some versatile separates that can be mixed and matched from different outfits. Don’t forget to add your Moissanite wedding sets. You might also consider an overnight clutch or a larger suitcase for extended trips. Make sure all of your electronics are charged and fully packed before you head out the door - who knows how long you’ll be waiting at the airport!

2) A Foldable Tote Bag

You’ll need a tote bag to carry all of your essentials with you on the big day. A foldable tote bag is perfect because it doesn’t take up a lot of space and can be easily stored in your luggage. Plus, it’s great for carrying any last-minute items you may need on the day of the wedding.

3) Comfortable Shoes

You’ll be doing a lot of walking - from the ceremony to the reception, and dancing too! So make sure to pack a comfortable pair of shoes that won’t rub your feet raw or make them ache by the end of the night. A great idea is to bring an extra pair just in case something happens with one of your shoes. Don’t forget to pack an extra shirt too if you plan on sweating or getting wet in any way at all!

4) Snacks

You may not have time to sit down for a meal, or the food options at your wedding venue may be limited. Pack some snacks to keep your energy up and tide you over until you can sit down for a proper meal. There are many brands of protein bars on the market. They’re small enough to fit in your pocket without taking up too much space in your suitcase.

5) Entertainment Devices

If you’re having a destination wedding, chances are you and your guests will be spending a lot of time traveling to and from the event. Make sure to pack some entertainment devices to help pass the time! Books, magazines, puzzles, and portable gaming systems are all great options. And don’t forget to bring along chargers and extra batteries.

CONCLUSION

If you’re planning a destination wedding, don’t forget to pack these five essential items: a map of the area, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a hat, and insect repellent. With these items in tow, you’ll be prepared for anything and can enjoy your big day stress-free!