Breaking Travel News interview: Diego García, vice president, Anakonda Amazon Cruises

Anakonda Amazon Cruises has been honoured with the title of Latin America’s Best River Cruise Line by voters at the World Cruise Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Diego García, vice president of the company, to find out how it feels to have taken the prestigious honour.

Breaking Travel News: How does it feel to have been recognised by voters from across Latin America?

Diego García: We are very proud and excited to receive this prestigious recognition, as we have put a great deal of care into showcasing this fabulous cruise experience in such an exclusive and unexplored area, the Ecuador Amazon Rainforest.

This small area represents only two per cent of the total Amazon region that extends through several countries; however, it is one of the most biodiverse places in South America and possibly the world, as it contains the Yasuni National Park, a biodiversity hotspot home to an immense variety of animal and plant species.

The best way to get to know this magical destination is through Anakonda Amazon Cruises, the only cruise line in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

We are very grateful to all those who voted for us in different parts of the world such as North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and, of course, Latin America.

We would like to thank all the agencies and clients with whom we kept in touch during these past years of the pandemic, which allowed us to be the first cruise line to resume operations in Latin America and an excellent option for those people who had faith in us and enjoyed visiting the Ecuadorian Amazon during this time.

BTN: How will Anakonda Amazon Cruises be using the title to promote the company as we move into 2022?

DG: We are pleased to display these recognitions aboard our cruise vessels and in all our digital and traditional channels, as they allow us to stand out as Latin America’s Best River Cruise Line, and our most recent vessel.

These awards also allow us to put our beloved and wondrous Ecuadorian Amazon on the map with even more presence and strongly attest to the experiences we provide, both nationally and internationally.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in the Ecuadorian tourism market currently – is the recovery underway from the Covid-19 pandemic?

DG: Ecuador opened its doors to international tourism in June 2020, and after starting its vaccination plan in January of 2021, 85 per cent of its population currently has the full series of vaccinations, meaning that the use of face masks is now optional nationwide.

This has undoubtedly stimulated the number of tourists visiting our country to increase progressively, in particular for the second half of the year.

We are very optimistic about a speedy recovery, since Ecuador is home to two of the most biodiverse and attractive places on the planet: the famous Galapagos Islands and Yasuni National Park, the latter of which has been listed by National Geographic as one of the seven sustainable destinations for 2022, making Ecuador the perfect combination for a post-covid vacation that is sure to be on the bucket list of international destinations for many travellers.

More than ever before, Ecuador is now ready to welcome tourists from all over the world with unique experiences and exclusive tourism offers.

Ecuador awaits you!

