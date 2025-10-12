BTN Interviews - Pre FHS Event - Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group says hospitality investment has evolved as owners grow more sophisticated and conversions surpass new builds. He predicts adaptive reuse, franchising, and serviced apartments will drive 2026 growth. A longtime FHS attendee, he’ll discuss Eastern Mediterranean opportunities at FHS World 2025 Dubai, focusing on practical investment strategies.

BTN - What do you see as the biggest change/development in the hospitality (investment) industry over the past two decades?

Owners became sophisticated, and conversions outpace new builds. Returns hinge on distribution, data, and cost discipline as much as design. The entry of various players in the industry gave rise to multiple hotel groups launching more brands creating more opportunities for investors but at the same time making the market ever more competitive.

BTN - What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond?

Faster conversions and adaptive reuse to offset inflation. Franchising with strong owner support to scale. Serviced apartments, resorts, and mixed-use in secondary cities that extend stays and lift yields. Blended capital stacks using local banks, funds, and operator incentives. Execution, financing, and talent remain critical.

BTN - How many AHIC/FHS events have you attended? What is your fondest memory from the event?

About 15 FHS editions. My fondest memory was driving a Lamborghini at one of conferences

BTN - What will you be speaking about at FHS World 2025 in Dubai later this month?

My session, Capital, Coastlines and Control, maps Eastern Mediterranean opportunities for owners. I’ll cover conversions, franchising, and capex light repositioning, with case studies from Cyprus, Greece, and the Levant. We’ll show timelines and return, and owner relations. The focus is on practical steps owners can apply immediately.

BTN - What are you most looking forward to at FHS World 2025?

Reconnecting with owners, investors, and industry colleagues.