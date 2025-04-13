Ajdan: Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Lifestyle Future

As Saudi Arabia’s skyline rises to match the ambition of Vision 2030, one name has rapidly emerged as a symbol of design excellence and lifestyle innovation — Ajdan. Founded in 2016 in Al Khobar, the company has grown from a pioneering coastal developer into a national leader shaping the Kingdom’s new urban era. Its debut at Expo Real 2025 marks not just a milestone for Ajdan but a statement about Saudi Arabia’s expanding global footprint in real estate and investment. Turky Almarshedy, Chief Support Services Officer tells us more…

Engaging the World at Expo Real

“Expo Real comes at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector,” said Ajdan’s Chief Support Services Officer. “Our participation reflects our commitment to engaging with global investors eager to be part of the Kingdom’s transformation.”

For Ajdan, joining the international property stage is both strategic and symbolic. The company sees the Munich-based exhibition as a platform to showcase Saudi Arabia’s potential — a US $1.4 trillion transformation plan that is rewriting the map of the Middle East. Ajdan’s goal: to attract partners, expand international alliances, and present its vision for world-class destinations that fuse culture, sustainability, and investment value.

A Vision 2030 Blueprint

Ajdan’s philosophy aligns seamlessly with Vision 2030’s call to diversify the economy and enhance quality of life. As a lifestyle developer, it focuses on vibrant, mixed-use environments that integrate residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure elements into cohesive urban experiences.

“Our developments are designed to set new benchmarks for real estate, hospitality, and community living,” the company explained. “We see ourselves as part of the national movement to create cities where people don’t just live — they belong.”

From Local Pioneer to National Brand

Since its founding, Ajdan has evolved from a single-city developer into a brand synonymous with innovation across Saudi Arabia. Early successes in Al Khobar established a reputation for design excellence and reliability. That momentum has since expanded through a series of landmark projects — Ajdan Towers, Grand Square, Bayfront, and its collaboration with the Sports Boulevard Foundation in Riyadh. Each demonstrates the firm’s ability to merge commercial performance with human-centred design.

INFINITI: A New Icon on the Arabian Gulf

At the core of Ajdan’s current portfolio lies INFINITI, a US $298 million mixed-use waterfront development redefining the Eastern Province skyline. Set along Al Khobar’s pristine coastline, the project will accommodate around 1,500 residents across 510 to 530 apartments, blending luxury living with curated retail and leisure experiences.

The name INFINITI was inspired by its signature infinity pool overlooking the Gulf — a symbol of boundless vision and seamless design. Residents and visitors will enjoy panoramic sea views, smart-home features, and amenities that rival world-class resorts.

Demand for the project has been unprecedented: the first residential tower sold out within just two months. “The rapid sell-out reflects strong market confidence and a maturing Saudi real-estate landscape,” the company said. “People are seeking high-quality, lifestyle-driven communities — and INFINITI delivers exactly that.”

Phased for Vibrancy

Ajdan’s phased delivery plan ensures that INFINITI will function as a living community from its earliest stages. The retail hub is scheduled to open in early 2026, followed by residential and hospitality components through 2028. “We’re sequencing each phase to complement the next,” the leadership noted. “The goal is a vibrant, fully integrated environment where every element — from dining to design — connects naturally.”

Sustainability and Social Impact

Sustainability is not an afterthought at Ajdan; it’s embedded in the company’s DNA. INFINITI features energy-efficient systems, green architecture, and landscaped public spaces that encourage wellness and community engagement. “Our developments are built to minimize environmental impact while maximizing quality of life,” the company explained.

Beyond the physical design, Ajdan places equal emphasis on economic and social sustainability. The INFINITI project alone is expected to create around 1,500 jobs across construction, operations, retail, and hospitality. “We see our role as both developer and enabler — supporting local employment, nurturing talent, and stimulating regional growth,” said the Chief Support Services Officer.

Investing in Saudi Arabia’s Future

For global investors, Ajdan represents access to one of the fastest-growing real-estate markets in the world. The company offers a portfolio of rigorously structured, high-quality investment opportunities across residential, hospitality, and mixed-use sectors. “We combine deep local expertise with robust governance and transparent frameworks,” Ajdan stated. “That’s why international capital views us as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s transformation story.”

Standing Apart in a Competitive Market

In a rapidly evolving landscape crowded with new entrants, Ajdan differentiates itself through lifestyle, sustainability, and design integrity. The company’s developments emphasize emotional connection as much as architectural form — creating places that feel alive. “Our approach goes beyond construction,” said the executive. “We’re redefining urban living in the Kingdom by building communities that inspire pride and purpose.”

The Road Ahead

Looking to the next decade, Ajdan plans to expand into new cities, introducing innovative residential concepts and hospitality experiences tailored to a new generation of Saudis and global investors. With Vision 2030 driving massive infrastructure investment and tourism growth, the company sees limitless potential.

“Saudi Arabia’s transformation is creating unprecedented opportunities,” said the Chief Support Services Officer. “At Ajdan, we’re proud to contribute by launching destinations that reflect this new era — places that capture the Kingdom’s ambition and its spirit.”

A Lifestyle Legacy in the Making

From Al Khobar’s waterfront to Riyadh’s cultural corridors, Ajdan’s journey mirrors Saudi Arabia’s rise as a global powerhouse of design, investment, and hospitality. The company’s projects blend heritage and innovation, luxury and sustainability, commerce and community — hallmarks of a developer not just building structures, but shaping the very rhythm of modern Saudi life.

As Expo Real opens its doors, Ajdan stands ready to share that story with the world — a story of architecture, ambition, and the art of living well in a Kingdom on the rise.