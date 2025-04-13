BTN Interviews Crissy Dee, Sustainability Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

BTN - Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai has made impressive strides in reducing food waste using AI-powered tools like Winnow. Can you share how this technology has transformed your kitchen operations and contributed to the increase in plant-based menu offerings?

CD - The introduction of the Winnow system has been a game-changer for our kitchen operations. By using AI to track and monitor food waste, we can now identify specific areas where waste is most prevalent. This means that we can adjust our processes in real-time, minimizing food waste while maximizing efficiency. We’ve been able to refine portions, improve stock management, and make better use of our ingredients, which is directly contributing to the increase in plant-based offerings. With the Winnow system, we’re not just tracking waste—we’re actively reshaping how we create and deliver our menu. As a result, plant-based dishes now make up 50% of our menu. The system’s insights have allowed us to experiment with new plant-based options while ensuring that the food we prepare is used efficiently and with minimal waste.

BTN - The hotel recently launched a five-year energy plan aiming to reduce consumption by 30%. What advanced sustainability initiatives—such as EMS digitalisation and HVAC recalibration—are you most excited about, and how do they impact both efficiency and guest experience?

CD - We’re truly excited about the advancements we’ve made in digitalizing our Energy Management System (EMS) and recalibrating our HVAC systems. With EMS, we can now track and optimize energy use in real time, which gives us a level of control over energy consumption that we never had before. This is a huge step in our goal to reduce energy usage by 30% by 2030. The HVAC recalibration is another initiative that excites us.

By optimizing how we manage the chilled water network and adjusting airflow, we’ll reduce energy consumption while maintaining a comfortable environment for guests. The great thing is, these changes not only make our operations more efficient but also enhance the guest experience. For guests, it means a more comfortable, consistent stay, with temperatures and humidity carefully controlled. It’s a win-win situation: more efficiency, lower environmental impact, and an elevated guest experience.

BTN - Your terrace garden on the 4th floor is a unique feature in the heart of Dubai. What inspired this farm-to-table initiative, and how does it align with your wider sustainability and guest wellbeing goals?

CD - The rooftop garden is something we’re incredibly proud of. We were inspired by a desire to offer our guests a connection to nature in the heart of the city. While Dubai is known for its vibrant urban energy, we wanted to create a space where our guests could experience peace, fresh air, and greenery, something a bit more serene. This is especially important in a city where natural green spaces can be hard to come by. But beyond the aesthetic benefits, the garden supports our sustainability goals directly. We grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and even lemons that are used in our kitchen to prepare healthy, farm-to-table dishes. Not only does this reduce our reliance on imported goods, but it also allows us to provide guests with dishes that are as fresh and sustainable as possible. Moreover, the garden serves as a tool for promoting wellbeing, offering our guests a place to unwind and de-stress amidst the hustle of city life.

BTN - With EV infrastructure growing in Dubai, how is the hotel supporting the transition to eco-mobility, and what kind of response have you seen from guests using your EV charging stations?

CD - The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Dubai is something we’re proud to support. By installing EV charging stations in our ground-floor parking area, we’re making it easier for guests to use sustainable transportation options while they stay with us. We’ve seen a positive response from guests, with more and more choosing to charge their EVs during their stay. This is in line with our commitment to sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and guests alike. The installation of these charging stations is just one of many ways we’re embracing eco-mobility. It’s part of our broader strategy to align with the city’s growing green infrastructure, and we expect this demand to increase as more people shift to electric vehicles. For us, offering these facilities is not just about meeting current needs, but anticipating future ones.

BTN - Local sourcing now accounts for 7% of your procurement from environmentally conscious suppliers. What are the challenges and benefits of working with local partners, and do you see this percentage growing in the near future?

CD - Local sourcing has been one of the most rewarding, albeit challenging, initiatives we’ve undertaken. The main challenge lies in ensuring that local suppliers can meet the high standards we’ve set for both quality and sustainability. The sourcing process requires rigorous vetting to ensure we’re only working with environmentally conscious suppliers who share our values. However, the benefits far outweigh the challenges. Local sourcing allows us to reduce transportation-related emissions, support the local economy, and offer our guests fresher ingredients that help us deliver more sustainable, farm-to-table dishes. Furthermore, it strengthens our ties with the local community, which is something we highly value. We’re definitely seeing an increase in demand for locally sourced ingredients, and we anticipate that the percentage of our procurement from local suppliers will continue to grow. As we build more relationships with local farmers and producers, we’ll have more opportunities to incorporate sustainable, high-quality, local ingredients into our offerings.

BTN - Mövenpick was among the first in the region to eliminate single-use plastics by 2021. What were the most difficult hurdles in achieving this, and how have guests responded to the plastic-free environment?

CD - The decision to eliminate single-use plastics was a bold one, and while the environmental benefits are clear, there were certainly some hurdles along the way. The hardest part was finding sustainable alternatives that were both functional and met the needs of our guests. For instance, switching from plastic packaging to biodegradable options or glass containers required a lot of coordination with suppliers to ensure the products were both eco-friendly and practical. There were also concerns about maintaining the level of service and convenience guests expect. However, the response from guests has been overwhelmingly positive. Many guests have shared their appreciation for our commitment to sustainability, and we’ve noticed an increase in guest loyalty from those who value our plastic-free approach. It’s clear that our guests not only support our efforts, but they also feel proud to be part of our sustainable journey.

BTN - The hotel scored an impressive 93% in the recent Green Globe audit. What key practices or innovations helped you achieve such a high sustainability benchmark?

CD - Achieving a 93% Green Globe audit score is a direct result of our commitment to sustainability across all facets of our operations. One of the key innovations has been our energy optimization systems, both the digitalization of our EMS and the adjustments made to our HVAC systems. These initiatives have significantly reduced our energy consumption while ensuring that we still maintain a comfortable environment for our guests. Waste management has also played a crucial role in our score.

We implemented rigorous recycling practices, particularly in food waste management through tools like Winnow, as well as setting up systems to recycle paper, glass, and plastics. Additionally, our focus on sourcing locally, working with environmentally conscious suppliers, and reducing our carbon footprint in every area of the hotel contributed to this high score. We’ve worked hard to create a comprehensive sustainability strategy that involves the entire team, from operational staff to top management, which has been key in achieving this result.

BTN - Beyond sustainability, you lead many social and wellness initiatives—from the Kilo of Kindness and blood donation drives to Earth Hour and the Dubai Fitness Challenge. How do these campaigns contribute to the hotel’s broader community engagement strategy?

CD - These campaigns are an essential part of how we engage with the broader community and give back to those in need. For example, Kilo of Kindness invites our guests to bring donations for those in need, fostering a spirit of generosity within our community. Earth Hour and the Dubai Fitness Challenge are integral to our commitment to both environmental and personal wellness. By encouraging our guests to participate in these initiatives, we not only raise awareness about sustainability and fitness, but we also create opportunities for people to make a tangible difference in their communities. These campaigns are designed to go beyond just being a hotel offering services, they’re about creating a positive social impact, aligning with our values, and contributing to a culture of shared responsibility and wellbeing.

BTN - Quality and guest satisfaction clearly remain a core focus, with the hotel earning a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and being recognised in the Travelers’ Choice awards. How do you balance rigorous sustainability standards with delivering an exceptional guest experience?

CD - Balancing sustainability with guest satisfaction requires intentionality and a commitment to innovation. Sustainability should never feel like a compromise for the guest experience. Instead, we’ve worked hard to ensure that eco-friendly practices enhance the overall stay. For example, we’ve implemented energy-efficient systems that contribute to a comfortable and consistent environment for our guests, while also reducing our energy consumption. Our plant-based menu options are both sustainable and delicious, offering guests new culinary experiences that align with their personal values. Additionally, by creating spaces like our terrace garden, we offer guests a tranquil place to relax and reconnect with nature. By embedding sustainability into our service model, we can ensure that guests enjoy both a high-quality experience and peace of mind knowing they are supporting a hotel committed to making a positive impact.

BTN - As someone leading one of the largest teams in the property, what advice would you give to other hotels looking to embed sustainability and quality as a culture—not just a checklist?

CD - The most important advice I can offer is to make sustainability an integral part of your culture, not just a task on a list. Start with leadership, when senior management is genuinely invested in sustainability, it trickles down to every department. From there, make sustainability a part of daily decision-making and encourage every team member to contribute to the effort. It’s not enough to simply have a few sustainable initiatives; it has to become a mindset that informs everything from procurement to guest services. At the same time, never compromise on quality. Sustainability and quality are not mutually exclusive; in fact, they go hand in hand. The key is to think holistically, ensuring that sustainability doesn’t just enhance your brand’s image but also creates real value for your guests and the planet.