Breaking Travel News interview: Nikos Paspalakis, chief executive, Surprice Car Rentals

Surprice Car Rentals has been honoured with the title of Greece’s Leading Car Rental Company at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Nikos Paspalakis, chief executive of the company, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Nikos Paspalakis: Surely, it is a great honour to have won such a title.

Especially when it comes from a historically well esteemed body as World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be voted as your country’s leading company makes all of us really proud but also, we deeply feel the responsibility towards our customers to become even better in the years to come.

It also gives us the strength to continue our work and improve even more Surprice.

Having won such a title is the best evidence that we are on the right track and that the only way forward looking into the future is the concentration on quality service and invest in technology.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Surprice Car Rentals as we move into 2022?

NP: The whole world experienced unique things during the past 18 months.

In particular, our industry suffered a lot due to the restrictions on travelling.

We faced a huge reduction in both volumes and turnover of our business and most important we found ourselves in the position of not being able to make any kind of forecast.

Yet again, we used that time to work on our weaknesses and take the appropriate corrective actions so as to be ready to service again our customers.

This year things progressed rapidly and all of a sudden, we found ourselves to work on full speed.

Thus, we didn’t have the time to promote our new changes and how these affect our product, however, the faultless sense of the customers gave us a major tool to promote Surprice Car Rentals next year.

Having this title after our strategic move towards corporate stations in the major cities of Greece (Athens and Thessaloniki) as well as helping our local partners/franchisees to be efficient and more effective, it will help us to promote Surprice since the results of it have been rewarded by customers themselves.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Surprice Car Rentals from its competitors in Europe?

NP: There is a famous quote by Albert Einstein, ‘In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity’.

As mentioned before, finding ourselves in the middle of an unprecedented situation, we had to plan the day after.

We concentrated ourselves to identify our weaknesses and created a roadmap of how these would be fixed.

We also put ourselves on the shoes of our customers, trying to identify what would be their needs and their requirements when this crisis is over.

Thus, we concentrated on creating a friendly and safe environment for our customers and provide them with the best service we can.

After all a certain model of a car is the same for everyone. It is the service that a customer receives that will separate a company from its competitors.

This is what we believe caught the eye of the voters and gave us this prestigious title.

More Information

Find out more about Surprice Car Rentals on the official website.