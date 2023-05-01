Breaking Travel News interview: Manos Vatzolas, deputy commercial director, Domes Resorts

Having secured a number of World Travel Awards titles – and with a bright summer ahead – Breaking Travel News here finds out more about Domes Resorts from Manos Vatzolas, deputy commercial director, sales and marketing

Breaking Travel News: How would you describe the mood in Greek and European tourism as we enter the key summer season?

Manos Vatzolas: The Mediterranean, and especially Greece, have always been two of the most preferred destinations for summer holidays in Europe.

This summer season is estimated to be a record-breaker with regards to bookings. So, Domes, having established its portfolio in destinations such as Crete, Corfu, Zante, Milos, Mykonos, Halkidiki and Algarve in Portugal is very optimistic about the new season and the results will have.

BTN: Domes is preparing to offer guests the chance to discover the allure of Milos Island and the beauty of vibrant Chalkidiki as it welcomes two new landmark properties. What can you tell me about those?

MV: Domes is positioned this year in two very handpicked destinations, inviting guests to explore the unique cycladian beauty of Milos island and experience the vibrant Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece.

Domes Noruz Kassandra caters to those tuned in to the global day-life and nightlife scene. In Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki one can indulge in the finer things in life in a glamorous seaside setting, the perfect home base for exploring the legendary clubbing of the area, Greece’s alternative to cosmopolitan cultural hotspots such as Mykonos and Ibiza.

Noruz exudes a vibe of sophisticated nonchalance, striking the perfect balance between class and celebrity.

Sunkissed and chill music, delectable cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, established lounge sessions, and a fusion of art and fashion all contribute to a 24/7 pre-clubbing celebratory aesthetic.

All in all, Noruz delivers the perfect equilibrium between chill events by day near an acclaimed party scene of long nights stretching into the morning.

Domes White Coast Milos is named after the spectacular seaside white rock formations that are part of the property and is located on a privately owned waterfront nature preserve.

Evoking a sense of tranquility and inner balance the property overlooks the sunset and shares the same coastline and stunning rock formations as the famous Sarakiniko beach.

The architecture inspires a sense of luxurious simplicity that is further enhanced by private pools in every suite.

BTN: How about the existing portfolio – are there any developments there you are keen to share with guests ahead of the summer?

MV: Domes has been led to reimagine deluxe hospitality in coveted destinations across Greece, with each property boasting its own character, informed by local nature and culture.

All the while, strategic partnerships with world leaders in luxury travel, including Marriott, the Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection and Hotel Investment Partners (HIP) evidence adherence to the highest of standards throughout.

Domes entered the field of international hotel management, with the management of the emblematic the Lake Spa Resort in Portugal which has been completely transformed into a Domes Resort, under the new name Domes Lake Algarve.

Moreover, we launched a brand-new signature concept, the Domes Aulūs Cool Inclusive at Domes Aulūs Zante and Domes Aulūs Elounda targeting the slow paced, eco-conscious, unpretentious, lifestyle traveller seeking spiritual stimulation.

Added to this are Domes’ unique sensibilities and signature, impactful concepts.

High gastronomy is a passion for the group, who take pride in recruiting extremely talented chefs to create awarded menus based on everything that is local, seasonal, and fascinating.

The signature Soma Spa suites combine potent ingredients by renowned brands and proven techniques for relaxation, rejuvenation and beauty, inside immaculate settings or in the privacy of guestrooms and private gardens.

Moreover, guests can choose to treat themselves to the Haute Living Selection options, another signature Domes concept which grants extra amenities, convenience and privileges throughout the resorts and reserves.

Going above and beyond, the group has invented CORE – a Conjunction of Refined Experiences – as a happening, multi-functional space that perfectly fits into each property’s style to deliver areas to socialize, shop, be entertained, eat and drink, discover artwork and experience the best of both worlds – urban and rural.

In 2023 Domes welcomes its first Reserve, Domes Maison, an authentic preserved 1903 mansion in old town Corfu, one new Domes Hotel on the stunning, whitewashed and blue stucco roof Aegean Cyclades Island of Milos, Mykonos, Santorini and finally, Sora Lifestyle Beach Club on Corfu’s most famous beach, that combines summer fun, dining, wellness and childcare.

BTN: How would you describe the Domes experience for a guest who has never visited? What makes the brand unique?

MV: Domes takes a state-of-the-art approach to hospitality, fully on par with the needs and demands of the contemporary traveller and is considered amongst the fastest-growing lifestyle luxury hospitality groups in Greece.

Domes offer a five-star-plus service inside hotels and resorts that are striking and comfortable and deliver curated spaces, signature experiences, events and activities that stimulate and inspire guests to discover, taste, sample and indulge.

From this approach, we have been led to reimagine deluxe hospitality in coveted destinations across Greece, with each property boasting its own character, informed by local nature and culture.

BTN: Domes Resorts took the title of World’s Leading Luxury Resort Brand at the World Travel Awards last year. How did it feel to be honoured in this way?

MV: Domes has been really honoured to receive the award of World’s Leading Luxury Resort Brand at the World Travel Awards.

It’s a unique, yet a well-deserved title, that sets Domes as one of the most fast-growing hospitality brands in the Mediterranean.

This title positions Domes on global hospitality map, promising many more exciting projects to follow, by always setting as a top-priority our Brand ethos and commitment to our guests to offering them an exclusive Domes experience.

BTN: A number of Domes properties were also recognised individually – how important are such achievements to the success of the hotels?

MV: At the 29th annual World Travel Awards, Domes has been received six different awards in the following categories: Europe’s Leading Luxury Resort for Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu, Greece; Europe’s Leading New Resort for Domes Lake Algarve; Europe’s Leading Honeymoon Resort for Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection, Greece; Europe’s Leading Luxury Family Resort for Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, Greece; Greece’s Leading Luxury Resort for Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu, Greece; and Greece’s Leading All Suite Hotel for Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, Greece.

These awards are a statement of Domes’ immense portfolio of resorts that each has its own traits, however yet all share the unique brand identity that make Domes the World’s Leading Luxury Resort Brand.

