Breaking Travel News interview: Luís Capdeville Botelho, chief executive, Azores Promotion Board

The Azores have been honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Luís Capdeville Botelho, chief executive of the Azores Promotion Board, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Luís Capdeville Botelho: Very happy and obviously rewarding, because, in addition to being part of a group of strong destinations, the choice came from the public and thousands of tourism professionals from all over the world.

It means, on the other hand, that the Azores are increasingly recognised in a more recent area, which has gained the attention and interest of thousands of people eager for new experiences.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote the Azores as we move into 2022?

LCB: This distinction will allow us to continue promoting the Azores as an adventure destination, with the argument of such a prestigious award as this.

It will be, besides a reason of pride for all Azoreans, an important communication tool for the destination.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates the Azores from its competitors in Europe?

LCB: All activities and experiences take place in idyllic scenarios, built by mother nature, with the possibility for those who visit us to have more than one possibility to practice and venture into new areas.

All these possibilities, the characteristics of a sustainable destination, safe and with quality accommodation, excellent gastronomy, are essential factors for voters not to have hesitated in voting for the Azores.

