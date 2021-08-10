Breaking Travel News interview: Adriaan Mulder, Sandfontein Lodge & Nature Reserve

Sandfontein Lodge & Nature Reserve has been honoured with the title of Namibia’s Leading Safari Lodge at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Adriaan Mulder from the property to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Adriaan Mulder: It is truly an honour to have been awarded Namibia’s Leading Safari Lodge 2021 in the World Travel Awards.

It has been a very difficult year in the travel and tourism industry and to be given this recognition is just fantastic.

We want to thank everyone who voted for us, our team and guests.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Sandfontein Lodge & Nature Reserve as we move into 2022?

AM: The World Travel Awards celebrates excellence in travel and tourism and being recognised will help tremendously in promoting Sandfontein.

With this award travellers can put trust in Sandfontein to know they will have a once in a lifetime experience.

We want to use the award to promote all the good things we do at Sandfontein.

Conservation and our environment are very close to our hearts.

In recent years Sandfontein has expanded the boundaries of the reserve and introduced more animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

We used sustainably sourced local materials for the lodge and bungalows, as well as continuing to use such materials for any building or improvement work going forward.

We are mindful that even light levels of tourism can have an impact on the environment.

The contribution to the reserve and conservation from guests visiting Sandfontein ensures the protection of fauna and flora, as the income generated from their stay assists with the purchase of equipment to do field work, employs our reserve workers who do the work on the ground, assists with the upkeep of infrastructures such as watering holes and fences.

We are actively getting rid of alien invasive plant species to restore the ecological balance, as well as monitoring flagship species on the reserve to get an idea of animal numbers with regards to positive growth of certain species.

Their presence shows an interest in the area which justifies protecting the environment.

Further, we are completely off the grid, making use of solar power for electricity, boreholes for water, and seasonal fruit and vegetables from our orchid and garden.

Basically, we know where our produce is coming from!

There is also a rich historic element to the property where the battle sites are of interest to many, and contributed in the formation of Namibia.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Sandfontein Lodge & Nature Reserve from its competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean?

AM: Sandfontein is a very special place - but you have to visit to experience it!

At 81,000 hectares, it is one of Africa’s largest private nature reserves and is a uniquely private hideaway with only five bungalows, meaning a maximum of ten guests at any time.

That’s one guest per 81 square km!

Exclusivity, silence, world-class star-gazing and seclusion make Sandfontein the perfect location to reconnect with nature.

This is what we believe sets us apart from our competitors.

More Information

Find out more about Sandfontein Lodge & Nature Reserve on the official website.