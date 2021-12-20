Breaking Travel News interview: Gadi Mbuya, chief executive, Green Inspirations DMC

Green Inspirations DMC has been honoured with the title of Tanzania’s Best MICE Organiser by voters at the World MICE Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Gadi Mbuya, chief executive of the company, to find out how it feels to have taken the prestigious honour.

Breaking Travel News: How does it feel to have been recognised by voters from around the world?:

Gadi Mbuya: We are proud and happy that our continuous efforts for providing quality creative programs with superior services and value for money, have been internationally recognised even at these challenging times.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTN: How will Green Inspirations DMC be using the title to promote the company as we move into 2022?

GM: We will include the winning shield in all our communication documents and social media to increase our customers awareness of our achievement.

Our goal is to let our potential customers know that by collaborating with us they will be working with internationally recognised professionals that will provide them with quality services and value for money.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in the Tanzanian tourism market currently – is the recovery underway from the Covid-19 pandemic?

GM: We are positively looking at the future because Tanzania is one of the safest countries to travel today.

Thanks to the strict government protocols put in place very early, the outdoors activities in, the immense open spaces of the national parks, and small hotels/ lodges that offer social distancing with rooms far apart of each other, the possibilities of infection are almost zero.

In spite the bad and unjustified press which we had as “African country” traveller’s continuing to visit us, and we are confident that they will continue doing so in 2022 in greater numbers.

More Information

Find out more about Green Inspirations DMC on the official website.