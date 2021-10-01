The top 10 most luxurious villas in Dubai

Despite the difficult global economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate market in the Emirate of Dubai continues to grow steadily. Investors are offered new, interesting and relevant real estate opportunities, including the ability to buy apartments and villas online. The payment system has also changed and now offers new, more flexible terms to complete a property transaction.

Developers in Dubai offer practical and comfortable apartments in residential complexes, as well as luxurious villas for those who are able to appreciate the living conditions in a detached private home.

The ranking presented is just some of the most luxurious projects currently available in Dubai.

Signature Villas on Palm Jumeirah

This Dubai villa holds the lead not only in terms of cost, but also in terms of comfort. The spectacular home has designer interiors and is fully equipped with both furniture and household appliances. The completed setup is intended to make life easier and more comfortable for the new owner as soon as a deal is concluded. The villa has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and there is also an office, a cinema room, staff quarters and a kitchen. The villa has a total area of 14,423 sq. ft. with an approximate value of USD 35.3 million.

Emirate Hills

A villa in this residential complex will provide its owner with comfortable accommodation as well as other services and facilities within the community. Like, for example, the use of private playgrounds or membership of the golf club.

The villa has 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, several storerooms and separate accommodation for staff and the kitchen area is equipped with top-of-the-range Miele appliances. Oak, marble and Jerusalem stone were used throughout the interiors of the villa. The villa has an area of 20,494 sq. ft with an approximate value of USD 27.2 million.

XXII Carat, Sapphire Villa

The Russian developer offers several types of villas, including Sapphire, Rubi and Emerald. Of the options available, Sapphire villas are the most expensive as they are located on the Palm waterfront as they benefit from a large area and maximum privacy. Each villa has its own unique interior design with inlaid precious stones. The villas are fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. The estimated cost of this property is USD 25.8 million.

Villa in Sector 7, Emirate Hills

This villa includes parking spaces for four cars, a private swimming pool, staff quarters and a private playground. It has 8 bedrooms with a total area of 24,993 sq. ft. The approximate cost is USD 24.5 million.

District One

This villa is located in Dubai’s MBR City district, in which the area is being built under the control of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The villas in this area stand out for their opulence and distinctive prestige.

The villa has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a study, a library and a cinema room. Separate rooms are provided for staff and a driver, and the kitchen area is fully equipped with Miele appliances. The style of the interiors is minimalistic. The villa has a total area of 26,995 sq. ft. with an approximate value of USD 23.9 million.

Villa in Sector 7, Emirate Hills

A classic style villa built over 3 floors which has 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 2 storage rooms and 3 staff rooms. Private lifts, parking spaces, a swimming pool and a gym are available for residents of the complex. The approximate cost of this property is USD 23.6 million.

Signature Villas on Palm Jumeirah

This is an individually designed villa with the most exquisite interiors created from the highest quality materials. It has 3 floors and is also equipped with a lift. The house has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and maid and driver’s quarters. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and there are two storage rooms and a laundry room as well. The property has a private gym and barbecue area. The approximate cost is USD 22.6 million.

Villas in District One

This specific villa is designed in a Mediterranean style. It has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a fully equipped laundry and kitchen area. There is also a library and a cinema room included as well. The surrounding area has parking spaces, a swimming pool and a barbecue area. The estimated cost of the property is USD 21.7 million.

Villas in District One

The villa is constructed in a modern Arabic style and gives its owners comfort and plenty of access to sunshine. Panoramic windows allow you to enjoy views of the stunning Burj Khalifa, the highest point of Dubai. The house has 8 bedrooms and is sold fully furnished and equipped with a smart home system. The approximate cost of the property is USD 20.7 million.

Signature Villas on Palm Jumeirah

The villa is located on The Palm and overlooks the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s Marine District. The house has 3 floors and is equipped with a lift as well as all household appliances. with The villa has 6 bedrooms, maid’s quarters and driver’s quarters, as well as a swimming pool and 4 parking spaces. The property has an approximate value of USD 20.4 million.

All the properties in these complexes are designed to bring maximum comfort to their owners for long-term living and relaxation. Buying a property of this value brings with it notable benefits – a visa to stay in the country for at least 10 years for all family members, the opportunity for high quality children’s education and a high standard medical care.