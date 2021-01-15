Breaking Travel News interview: Anabela Almeida, general director, Consolidador.com

Having been recognised as the best in the business by voters at the World Travel Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Anabela Almeida, general director of Consolidador.com, to find out more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition at the World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Airline Consolidator. How does it feel to have won?

Anabela Almeida: It is a great honour to be awarded with this prestigious distinction.

In a year so difficult for the whole world and especially for our sector, to receive the award for World’s Leading Airline Consolidator gives us an additional incentive and motivation.

It represents the official recognition of the investment that Consolidador.com has been doing in continuous innovation and state of the art technology.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about the brand and what it is you offer to the global aviation community?

AA: Established in Portugal in 2009, with offices in Spain and the UK, Consolidador.com is a global airfare marketplace that consolidates airfares from 70+ point of sale countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our global business-to-business distribution network simplifies airfare sourcing and distribution.

In one single platform, our partners automatically have access to the most competitive worldwide fare content consolidated from all available sources: GDS, NDC, global aggregators and direct connect with airlines.

Not only we offer best fare content and technology, but we also provide our global partners with the best support service, with a dedicated aviation expert team available seven days a week.

We aim to help our partners scaling their business globally by providing the best combination of content, technology and service.

BTN: How will winning at the World Travel Awards help evolve the company as we move into 2021?

AA: The World Travel Awards are recognised globally as awarding the excellence in the tourism industry, being awarded this hallmark will be an exceptional added value to our company.

The main goal for 2021 is to expand our business to more countries and enhance partnerships with worldwide partners.

This award will state the excellence of the work we have been doing, but it also adds the responsibility of developing and providing advanced and innovative technology solutions.

BTN: Last year was certainly a challenging one for many companies – are you optimistic the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world will allow the sector to return to something like normal?

AA: Last year revealed itself as an epic challenge for the entire world, no one imagined or was even prepared to deal with a pandemic.

It has been a rollercoaster to manage businesses in a pandemic context, particularly in the tourism sector.

However, despite all ups and downs, we can only be optimistic with Covid-19 vaccine rollout, no doubt it led us one step closer, than we were before this vaccine, toward normality and freedom of movements.

We still have a long way to go, with many uncertainties in the way, such a complex process will take time to be implemented worldwide, for sure we will see progress and setbacks, however, now we can also see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Latest travel studies also show that around 70 per cent of tourists are eager to travel as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

These are positive signs that will allow to revive the economy and particularly our industry, so we are realistic but optimistic at the same time.

More Information

Through Consolidador.com, travel agencies have access to a simple and intuitive platform that allows then to book and issue flight tickets and hotel reservations.

Users have the service of an experienced and available team to provide full-support, seven days a week.

Find out more on the official website.