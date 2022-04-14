Best travel spots in the UK for this summer

Global travel is back on the cards of late and people have certainly been taking advantage of what international travel has to offer the mind, body and soul, with flight sales back up in volume and of course the associated travel necessities such as hotels, apartments & forms of transport are following suit.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a quick look at some great travel spots in the UK you can visit in the coming months, and why they’re so beloved.

Edinburgh

Well regarded as one of the most beautiful and tourist friendly cities in the world, the Scottish capital offers a lot to entice travellers. Check out the Gothic architecture of the Old Town, the modern bars, eateries and modern art galleries of the New Town and of course try some Scotch Whiskys whilst you’re in the city. The city has strong Gaelic roots but boasts a more Anglican population than a lot of Scotland. There are also world class educational establishments here which draw students from all over the world. The ‘Fringe’ performing arts and comedy festival takes place in the city each August and boasts a lineup of some of the best artistic names in Europe. You can grab tickets to see a well known comedian like Stewart Lee or explore some of the smaller, underground venues and the lesser known acts / groups who take to the stage across the course of the month. If inner city activity isnt your bag, you can visit the nearby country walks. Arthur’s Seat looks out over the city and gives a brilliant vista of the urban sprawl, or you can go slightly farther afield and walk the Grey Mare’s Tail, up to Loch Skeen.

Bristol

Bristol is a well known culture spot in the south west of England. Located within a couple of hours of London but with a completely different scene. There is a rich history of culture in Bristol with multiple Universities and a population of nearly 500,000. It’s considered one of the greenest cities in the UK, with a huge wealth of parks and gardens including Tytensfield & Bristol Zoo Gardens. The city has been awarded the Sunday Times Best City to Live award on one more than one occasion (most recently in 2017) and has won a multitude of food and culture awards, drawing acclaim as one of the best places to live for people under 30 in the world. You can visit the Clifton suspension bridge (designed by Isambard Brunel) and considered an engineering marvel, it’s also suggested that the suburb of Clifton is a great place to stay to fully embrace what the city has to offer. The city has an affinity with hot air balloons, hosting a festival annually known as “Bristol International Balloon Fiesta”. This event runs between 11th-14th August in 2022. Head to Brandon Hill Park and you can scale Cabot Tower for spectacular views of the city.