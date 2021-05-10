8 Non-Touristy places in Europe for our bucket list

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest things in the world is travelling. However, as exciting as it is, turning up to your destination to be met by thousands of other people with the same idea can often spoil the mood a little.

That’s why, sometimes, it’s better to avoid tourist hotspots, head off the beaten track, and have a bit of time in a beautiful place without a crowd coming with you.

Quick Travelling Tips to Help You Stay Safe

Use a VPN

You will have to connect to public Wi-Fi a lot when travelling, such as coffee shops and libraries. Using a VPN UK is the best way to secure your connection and protect yourself from the risks of public Wi-Fi.

Plan Ahead

You can be extra safe when travelling by ensuring you plan ahead. Be clear about your destination, what route to take, and so on. Also, keep a note of all emergency numbers of any country you are going to.

Below are some of the best places in Europe you can visit while avoiding other tourists.

1. Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Since the Outer Hebrides are some of the most remote islands in Europe, you can be sure that you’ll be able to experience a lot of silence while marvelling at the unspeakable beauty before you. These white beaches, cute seaside villages, and historical sites all make for a bucket list destination.

2. The Faroe Islands

We continue island life with the Faroe Islands! These islands have a total population of less than 50,000, with fewer than 100,000 people visiting each year. With such low numbers, it’s harder to find people than it is to avoid people. You can enjoy this stunning paradise in total silence.

3. Gozo, Malta

This tiny little island in the Mediterranean has managed to keep its charm and beauty. Its lack of tourists is the main reason for this. If you have ever been to Malta’s main island, you’ll know just how extraordinary this whole area is. Gozo has all the same incredible beaches, architecture, and history as the main island without the crowds.

4. San Marino

You’ll be forgiven for having never heard of San Marino, let alone having visited it already. This microstate in the northeast of Italy is a true hidden gem. Despite how small this country is, there is more than enough space for you and your travelling party as you explore the world’s oldest republic and get lost among the various museums, fortresses, and UNESCO sites.

5. Tromso, Norway

Tromso is rarely on people’s bucket list when they want to see the Northern Lights, which is great news for you! This area is on the expensive side. However, it does give you the opportunity to see one of the most incredible wonders you will ever see without having to fight with fellow tourists.

6. Bratislava, Slovakia

If you’re in the mood for a city break and want to stay away from swathes of people, then Bratislava is an excellent choice! Relatively speaking, this capital city is rarely visited in spite of the fact that there are some truly spectacular sights. This city is full of pretty side streets, cute coffee shops, historical architecture, the Danube River, and of course, the Little Carpathian Mountains.

7. Sintra, Portugal

Sintra was once the most popular destination for royals getting away from the hot Lisbon summer air. However, in recent times, it has all but been left alone by royals and tourists alike. Sintra, like Lisbon, is colorful, quaint, and surrounded by luscious greenery. Here you can experience the typical beauty of Portugal, the food, the culture, and the breathtaking Moorish history while not dealing with large groups of people.

8. Qeparo, Albania

This part of the Adriatic coast could easily be mistaken for a Caribbean beach! The Qeparo Riviera gives you clear blue waters, sunshine, low prices, and many nature walks. Albania has become more and more popular as a holiday destination in recent years, but this little corner is still very much hidden.