5 Great entertainment options on long haul flights

Long-haul flights can be daunting and quite boring, but sometimes there’s no way around it if you want to get to your dream destination. Finding plenty of different ways to entertain yourself on a long-haul flight will help you break the journey up and pass the time until before you know it, you’ve reached your destination and are ready to enjoy your trip. If you have a long-haul flight booked, then these are some of the ideas you might want to consider when it comes to staying entertained.

Sleep

Ok, it might not be entertainment but if you have to book a long flight, getting an overnight flight might be a good idea so that you have got a chance to sleep on your journey. While sleeping on a plane might not be the most comfortable sleep that you have ever had, it can definitely be a good way to rest and get your energy up for when you get to your destination, plus the flight will feel much shorter if you are getting some shut-eye for some of it.

Play Games

Playing games can be an ideal way to pass the time on a long haul flight. And with new handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch getting more and more popular, it’s never been easier to pass the time with your favorite game. If there is Wi-Fi access on your flight, it might be worth paying for a couple of hours so that you can connect and play multiplayer games with your friends or get online and try your luck at an online casino for real money.

In-Flight Entertainment

Most long-haul flights will offer some kind of in-flight entertainment that you can take advantage of if you like. There are usually movies available on a personal TV with headphones so you can have a private viewing experience no matter who you’re sitting next to. While the selection available might vary depending on the airline you are flying with, it can be a good option to consider if you’re stuck for choices.

Read a Book

If you’ve got a book that you want to catch up on, or a book that you have been thinking about reading for a while, then a long-haul flight is definitely a great time to take your books with you. Thanks to e-reading apps that you can download to your smartphone or tablet to take on the flight with you and read even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have a full library with you to choose from.

Watch Netflix

If you have the Netflix app on your phone then you will be glad to hear that you can take your favorite show episodes on the flight with you, even if you don’t pay for in-flight Wi-Fi. All you need to do is download the episodes that you want to watch for offline viewing, and you’re good to go.

No matter where you are traveling, having a few different things to do on a long-haul flight can help the time to fly by faster.