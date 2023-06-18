5 Global Resorts That Have Gone All-in On Gambling

The luxury holiday market that seems to go from strength to strength, almost regardless of the state of the global economy in general.

It seems that there are always more than enough people looking for a sublime leisure experience in exclusive surroundings. There are also many elements that go into making these the sorts of holidays that command premium prices.

Naturally, the standard of the accommodation itself is a vital component, and this needs to be accompanied by an equally high level of service.

Then there’s the question of the facilities on offer, from a wide range of places to eat to individual infinity pools for each apartment or villa.

But another feature that many luxury travellers appreciate are experiences on their holidays. One of the key places that these can be enjoyed is in a first-class casino. Somewhere you can while away a few hours playing favourite table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, or even trying your luck on the slots.

And while there are countless resorts all round the world where this can be enjoyed, here are five that truly stand out from the rest.

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Where else to start but in the unofficial casino capital of the world, Las Vegas? Of all the resorts in the city Caesars Palace has to be the most iconic. Originally opened in 1966 with the aim of providing a level of opulence that Roman emperors would have enjoyed, today it’s more popular than ever. Featuring a huge gaming floor including a 4,500 sq. ft. poker room, it’s the one that the high rollers head for instinctively.

There are also almost 4,000 hotel rooms and suites within the resort as well as a number of villas, each named after a notable person from the days of the Roman empire.

Foxwood’s Resort Casino, Connecticut

While a great many New York resorts cater to guests that bet on vacation, a little to the East, there is the biggest casino in the Western hemisphere, all part of a resort owned and run by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

With 250 gaming tables and 5,500 slots it’s truly huge in scale – and it also boasts the largest poker room outside of California with 114 tables.

Away from the casino there is a selection of luxury spas, a championship golf course and a huge choice of restaurants. Some of these have even hosted guest chefs in the past, most notably the multi-Michelin Star winning Gordon Ramsay.

Sun City Casino Resort, South Africa

Located in the Northwest province of South Africa, between the Elands River and Pilanesberg, Sun City has long been a luxury destination for visitors to the country. Split into a number of sub-resorts, there is a wide choice of 5-star accommodation.

Central to its offering for guests is the extensive casino, the largest on southern Africa, offering all the expected table games along with thousands of slots.

It’s also almost as famous as a music venue as a casino destination with may world class artists including Rod Stewart, Elton John and Dolly Parton having performed there in the past.

Venetian, Macau

While Vegas may be the unofficial casino capital of the world, it has been overtaken in terms of revenue generated

by the Chinese special administrative region of Macau. Formerly a Portuguese colony, it is now the only place in China where gambling is legal.

Boasting many of the names you’ll find in Vegas, undoubtedly the most impressive of these is the Venetian. Its 55,000 sq. ft. of gaming space is as opulent as it’s sizeable.

Within its 39 storeys there are 3,000 luxury suites and also attached to the resort is the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena. To cap it all, the resort is also surrounded by Venetian-style canals, complete with gondolas and gondoliers.

Atlantis Resort and Casino, Bahamas

The Bahamas have long been a byword for exclusive holidays – and one of the very best of the many resorts on offer is the Atlantis.

The resort itself is spread out over seven acres which also includes a peaceful lagoon as well as a lush semi-tropical habitat.

The main casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for slots fans, and up until 2am every day for table games like roulette and baccarat. Also making for a big splash with visitors is the nearby Aquaventure waterpark covering 62 hectares with slides, rivers, and pools to enjoy.

Whichever of these five resorts find their way onto your bucket list, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable holiday. And if you fancy exploring even further afield you’ll also find great places to stay, and play, everywhere from Singapore to Australia. So, pack your lucky charms and get ready to explore the world’s greatest casino resorts.