Four things to consider before traveling for cosmetic treatments

Many people choose to travel both domestically and overseas for cosmetic treatments. Breast augmentations, hair transplants, dental procedures and liposuction are among the most popular choices for medical tourism. However, there are some important factors to consider first. The lure of jetting off and relaxing in a fancy hotel pre and post-procedure while undergoing your transformation is appealing. However, there are some important factors to consider first.

1. Thorough Research

As with any cosmetic or medical procedure, you need to do sufficient research beforehand to ensure you make the right decision and know the risks. Your safety should be first on your list of priorities. It’s best to research the surgery safety regulations and protocols of the country where you hope to have your procedure to prevent anything from going wrong.

Once you have found the right clinic or surgeon for you, dig a little deeper into their qualifications, read patient reviews, and look at before and after photographs that evidence their standard of work. Ask detailed questions about what to expect from the process and recovery along the way. A reputable professional will not have a problem with you asking such questions and will do their best to put your mind at ease. You should never undergo surgery without a consultation or seeing the hospital before the procedure.

2. The Cost

Going abroad for cosmetic treatments is often appealing because they are usually offered at a lower cost. Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, and the Czech Republic are well known for their low cosmetic surgery prices, making the prospect of having treatments more affordable and realistic for the patient. However, this low price mustn’t compromise the quality of care received. While it might seem cheaper at face value, you could end up spending more rectifying any mistakes if the care you receive is substandard. If you are traveling far, you will also need to factor in the cost of the hotel while you recover and flights home, which could mean getting treatments in your home country is more affordable after all.

3. Recovery Time

Recovery times vary between procedures. You will need plenty of rest afterward and should not do anything that could delay your healing, like drinking alcohol, sunbathing, or strenuous activity. You might have dreams of lazing around a pool or sightseeing after your treatment, but this is not sensible. If you plan to fly home, this is generally not recommended for five to ten days following a procedure due to blood clot risk, depending on what you have done – so you will have to account for this before travel.

4. Communication Barriers

When traveling abroad, you need to be aware of any language barriers that could affect your understanding of the procedure. You need to know what to expect, what the doctors and nurses are going to do, and you need to communicate any concerns you have and understand the responses to these. Any barriers in communication between you and the professionals carrying out your treatment could cause confusion and mean your treatment doesn’t go to plan.

Cosmetic treatments come with risks, whether you travel or not. There is a lot to consider, and you will need to think about the above points before making your decision.