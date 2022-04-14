10 countryside stays fit for K-pop royalty

Inspired by the expansive property where 21st century pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE’s original content (reality show), IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2, guests can enjoy similar laid-back, luxurious stays around the world through Airbnb’s new Countryside category.

From a stunning villa on a vineyard, to a cabin with a majestic view, these remote listings are curated to give even the globe’s biggest superstars privacy and peace to reconnect with themselves through the natural beauty surrounding them.