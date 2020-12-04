Wyndham launches new mobile app to guests

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the arrival of its new mobile app for iOS and Android.

The company hopes to combine best-in-class design with personal experiences, account management, gamification and more.

Available in both platforms’ app stores, the new Wyndham app provides travellers with a reimagined user experience to inspire upcoming getaways and 2021 travel plans.

The app, which prioritises low-contact in-stay features, comes at a critical time as both travellers and hoteliers look for innovative, digital solutions to help navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than ever, travellers are seeking drive-to accommodations and Wyndham offers the power of established brands that they know and trust,” said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“For everyday travellers, especially those travelling during the pandemic, this app is a game changer, delivering the features guests expect today alongside a robust foundation for the future.”

Chief among the key offerings in the new Wyndham mobile app are features and functionality that simplify the hotel booking process.

This means mobile check-in, increased speed in bookings and digital room keys.

Davidson added: “Our new app could not have arrived at a more critical time.

“The pandemic has propelled digital adoption and travellers now expect streamlined, low-contact experiences.

“This app allows our thousands of franchisees to help deliver upon those expectations, while providing the easiest and fastest possible path to booking direct. It’s a win-win both for our guests and for our franchisees.”