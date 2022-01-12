Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to make Poland debut next month

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has entered into Poland with the 205-room upscale Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town.

Managed by Mogotel Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in the Baltics, the property is expected to open early next month and will be located in the heart of the city centre.

One of the largest cities in western Poland and home to many renowned universities and research centres, Wroclaw combines rich history and charming architecture with a lively cultural scene across its museums, theatres, art galleries and workshops.

Perfectly positioned for exploring the central, picturesque Old Town with many attractions and landmarks, the hotel will feature stylish guest rooms, an expansive atrium and a top floor wellness area, with a state-of-the-art fitness room, sauna and steam bath.

The hotel will offer a wide range of food and beverage outlets including a gourmet restaurant, a cosy lounge and bar to relax and socialise.

Those travelling for business will also have access the 11 meeting rooms, which accommodate a total capacity of over 400 attendees.

In addition, the hotel is conveniently located just ten miles from Wroclaw’s International Copernicus Airport.

Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town is the latest addition in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts growing portfolio in Europe, including over 350 operational hotels across 30 countries and a development pipeline of over 90 properties.

Christian Michel, vice president development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, said: “We are delighted to be launching our first hotel in Poland with our upscale Wyndham brand in collaboration with Mogotel.

“Poland is a country with strong development potential and a plethora of destinations that attract and suit different types of travellers.

“With favourable economic conditions and a large domestic demand, Poland brings exciting opportunities for our industry and perfectly fits our growth strategy for Europe.”