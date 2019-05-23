WTA reveals Kenyatta International Convention Centre as host for Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony



Following a successful 2019 Gala Ceremony in Mauritius, World Travel Awards has revealed it will host the 2020 event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, capital of Kenya.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Dr. Betty Addero Radier, chief executive of the Kenya Tourist Board, and convention centre chief executive, Nana Gecaga, to find out just what the hosting of the event means to the east African destination.