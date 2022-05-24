World MICE Awards unveils nominees for 2022 programme

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the MICE industry – has unveiled the nominees for its 2022 programme.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the industry, ranging from MICE destinations and MICE hotels to convention centres and MICE airlines. The full list can be viewed here.

Voting opens on 1st June 2022 and runs until 26th August 2022. During the voting window, both industry professionals and MICE consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best in the industry.

Organisations still wishing to enter this year’s programme still have time to submit their application for consideration. Entry is free of charge.

Rina van Staden, Director, World MICE Awards, said: “We are delighted to unveil the 2022 nominations for our 3rd annual World MICE Awards programme. The exceptional quality of entrants received this year has been a very encouraging indicator of the resilient nature of the MICE industry, following the challenges of the past two years. We expect to see a surge of support and interest from the MICE community once voting gets underway.”

For more information about World MICE Awards, visit worldmiceawards.com.