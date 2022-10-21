World Famous Adventurer Bear Grylls to Join Cunard’s 2023 Insights Program in Alaska

Cunard to welcome Bear Grylls onboard Queen Elizabeth's June 8, 2023 Alaska voyage.

Cunard announces an exciting new line-up for Alaska 2023’s InsightsTM enrichment program with one of the most recognized personalities of outdoor adventure - Bear Grylls OBE - headlining the season.

Grylls will be joining Queen Elizabeth’s maiden 2023 Alaska voyage, roundtrip out of Vancouver on June 8, where he will share his experiences as one of the youngest climbers of Mount Everest, bestselling author, TV presenter and all-round adventurer. This will be Bear’s first appearance on a cruise ship and the first time he returns to Alaska since his memorable visit with President Barack Obama in 2015.

Guests aboard this 12-night voyage will experience the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, Tracy Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier, with port calls in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and more. Award-winning naturalist Dr. Rachel Cartwright and a Cultural Heritage Guide from Alaska Native Voices will also be featured on this voyage as guests luxuriate on Queen Elizabeth through the breath-taking landscape of Alaska.

Cunard will offer six additional voyages in the region throughout June, July and August, each showcasing a different explorer as part of the Insights Program.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear from marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, known for his recent discovery of Shackleton’s ship Endurance; British mountaineer Kenton Cool, who has summited Mount Everest 15 times, including leading Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Ben Fogle in their respective expeditions; Ann Daniels, one of Britain’s leading Polar explorers and the first woman in history to ski to the North and South Poles as part of an all-women team; and Felicity Aston MBE, polar scientist turned explorer, award-winning author, TV presenter and world-record holder for being the first woman to ski alone across the Antarctic.

“I’ve been a fan of Bear Grylls since Man vs Wild and I’m thrilled that our guests will be able to see him live on Queen Elizabeth next year,” said Matt Gleaves, VP of Commercial for Cunard in North America and Australasia. “Alaska is all about exploration and our line-up of world-class pioneers will bring the adventure onboard; it will be an experience not found anywhere else.”

