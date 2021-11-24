Wibstad to take up chief financial officer role with Norwegian

Hans-Jørgen Wibstad has been appointed chief financial officer of Norwegian.

He will take up the position no later than June next year.

“I look forward to welcoming Hans-Jørgen Wibstad to our management team.

“His strategic mindset and extensive experience in finance and management will be highly appreciated, and I am confident he has the right background and experience for

Norwegian going forward,” said Geir Karlsen, chief executive of Norwegian.

Wibstad currently serves as chief financial officer for Multiconsult.

He has more than 20 years’ experience from various chief financial officer and management roles within industry, shipbuilding, shipping and offshore, including at Kongsberg Gruppen.

He also has broad experience from the financial markets, including having worked as a senior corporate banker for several years.

“I am truly excited about this opportunity.

“Norwegian is a market leading low-cost airline with a strong brand and loyal customer base.

“As the aviation industry begins to return to normality, I look forward to building on my competence and experience and working with a dynamic and solid leadership team to build a strong Norwegian,” said Wibstad.

Wibstad, a Norwegian citizen, was born in 1964.

He will replace Karlsen, who currently serves as both chief financial officer and chief executive.