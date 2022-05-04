What’s new in The Bahamas in May

With the busy summer travel season fast approaching, The Bahamas is gearing up to welcome visitors with deals and promotions, the return of highly anticipated festivities and brand new cultural events. With increased airlift to the destination, visiting this summer is easier than ever.

Grand Bahama Island Launches a New Cultural Experience - Catch the new Port Lucaya XPERIENCE at Port Lucaya Market Place in Grand Bahama from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday through 10 June of this year, which will feature Bahamian cooking demonstrations, Junkanoo performances, local music, and more.

The Walker’s Cay Invitational Fishing Competition Returns - The state-of-the-art Walker’s Cay Marina will host its second annual Walker’s Cay Invitational from 18 to 21 May, a tournament in which up to 45 boats will compete for the biggest catch.

The Annual Backyard Festival Returns to Harbour Island - Locals and visitors are invited to attend the Annual Backyard Festival on 21 May, to be held on the historic Bay Steet in Harbour Island. Cultural festivities include Bahamian cuisine and a celebratory Junkanoo rushout.

Coral Vita Now Open to the Public - The Earthshot Prize winning coral restoration farm Coral Vita is now open to the public. Starting at $15, visitors can book an interactive tour to learn more about the importance of ocean conservation.

Tropic Ocean Airways Partners with Wheels Up - Tropic Ocean Airways and Wheels Up are providing travellers with a larger selection of bookable flights from Fort Lauderdale to destinations across The Bahamas, including Nassau, Bimini and The Berry Islands.

Western Air Launches New Daily Flights Between Fort Lauderdale and Nassau — Western Air will introduce a daily flight to Nassau from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, beginning 19 May 2022. Travellers can book now without facing any change fees.

The Bahamas is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination 2021 by World Travel Awards.